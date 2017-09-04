2018 World Cup: Cameroon fail to qualify after Nigeria draw

The five group winners from the final round of African qualifying will progress to the World Cup in Russia

African champions Cameroon cannot qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday.

The result means Cameroon have just three points from four matches and can no longer finish top of Group B.

Nigeria took the lead after 30 minutes through Moses Simon after the ball broke to him in the area.

Cameroon equalised in the 75th minute as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored from the penalty spot.

The other fourth round match in this group sees Algeria host Zambia in Constantine on Tuesday.

A win for Zambia will take them to seven points just three behind Nigeria with two games to play while Algeria must win to keep alive any slim hopes they still have of going to Russia.

More to follow