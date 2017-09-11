Manchester United v FC Basel
-
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he "feels weaker" without Marouane Fellaini in his squad after confirming the midfielder is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League Group A tie with FC Basel.
Fellaini missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Stoke because of a calf injury.
The Belgium international has divided opinion among fans since joining from Everton in 2013, but Mourinho was keen to emphasise his value.
"I need him," he said.
"He's a very important player for me, much more important than you can imagine. I feel weaker without him."
Phil Jones and Eric Bailly will both definitely miss the game because of a Uefa suspension, meaning Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof will start in the centre of defence.
Mourinho also confirmed David de Gea will start in goal instead of Sergio Romero, who often appeared in cup competitions last season.
Man Utd back where they belong - Mourinho
Manchester United are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2015 after winning the Europa League last season.
As well as Swiss side Basel, the Red Devils will also face Portuguese club Benfica and Russia's CSKA Moscow in the group stage.
"Being back in the Champions League is going back to the natural habitat," added Mourinho.
"Manchester United have been there season after season.
"For some players there's the motivation of playing in it for the first time, so we look forward to the match and I hope also Old Trafford feels it in the same way we are feeling."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This will be the fifth game between Manchester Utd and Basel, all in the Champions League. For now, the record is perfectly balanced with one win each and two draws.
- Basel are unbeaten against Manchester Utd at Old Trafford, having drawn in their two previous trips (1-1 in March 2003, 3-3 in September 2011).
Manchester United
- This is Manchester Utd's 21st Champions League participation, the most for an English side and the fourth-most after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Porto (22).
- Only Liverpool (5) have won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Manchester Utd (3) among English clubs.
- Manchester Utd have reached the knockout stages in 16 of their previous 20 Champions League appearances; however they haven't made it past the group stages since 2013-14.
- Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 32 Champions League games.
- Jose Mourinho is one of five managers to have won the European Cup/Champions League with two different clubs, alongside Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti.
- Mourinho is taking part in the Champions League with a fifth different club after Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Only Carlo Ancelotti (7), Rafael Benitez and Claudio Ranieri (6) have taken charge of more clubs in the competition.
Basel
- Basel are making their eighth Champions League appearance, that's six more than any other Swiss club (Grasshopper, 2).
- Basel have never progressed further than the last 16 in the Champions League (2011-12, 2014-15).
- Basel are winless in their last 10 Champions League games (D4 L6), their longest drought in the competition. They've also never scored more than one goal in those 10 games.
- This is Raphaël Wicky's first Champions League campaign as manager. As a player, he featured in four games with Hamburg in 2006-07, losing all of them.