Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield Wednesday could be without Kieran Lee and Jack Hunt, who were both influential in their victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Striker Steven Fletcher and Ross Wallace are also doubts, with Glenn Loovens still sidelined.
Brentford winger Sergi Canos (ankle) could miss out after coming off in their draw at Aston Villa.
He could be replaced by Florian Jozefzoon, who is set to return after missing their last game with illness.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Although Sheffield Wednesday have only lost one of their last eight league games against Brentford (W4 D3), that defeat came in the most recent meeting in February, 2-1 at Hillsborough.
- Brentford boss Dean Smith has only ended up on the losing side once against the Owls in six previous league meetings (W2 D3), a 4-0 defeat for the Bees in February 2016.
- After keeping five successive clean sheets at Hillsborough in the league, Sheffield Wednesday have picked up just one in the last 12.
- The Bees have failed to find the net in each of the last three league games, they last went on a longer run without a goal in September 2010 (four consecutive contests).
- Brentford have registered just three points in their first six league games this season; their worst start to a campaign since 2003-04 (also three points).