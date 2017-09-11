Preston North End v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Football
Preston could be without midfield duo Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson for the Championship visit of Cardiff City.
Both missed Saturday's draw versus Barnsley, with manager Alex Neil hoping to get Johnson back as he undergoes a late fitness test ahead of the game.
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock will consider making changes, despite his league leaders remaining unbeaten.
Aron Gunnarsson could be rested, whilst Lee Tomlin is in contention to make his first league start for a month.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 35%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 37%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have won six of their last nine home league games against Cardiff (D1 L2), winning 3-0 last season at Deepdale against the Bluebirds, who were then managed by Paul Trollope.
- Neil Warnock has lost just one of his last 16 league games against Preston (W8 D7), when his Crystal Palace side went down 2-0 at Deepdale in August 2008.
- Preston have picked up seven points in their first three home games this season, if they beat Cardiff it will be only the second time this century that the Lilywhites have registered double figures after four games (2009-10).
- In fact, Preston have lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W8 D5), scoring in each of the last 17.
- Cardiff have 16 points after their first six league games - their best start to a league campaign.