Preston19:45Cardiff
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Cardiff City

Daniel Johnson
Preston's Daniel Johnson faces a late fitness test ahead of the Cardiff game
    Preston could be without midfield duo Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson for the Championship visit of Cardiff City.

    Both missed Saturday's draw versus Barnsley, with manager Alex Neil hoping to get Johnson back as he undergoes a late fitness test ahead of the game.

    Cardiff boss Neil Warnock will consider making changes, despite his league leaders remaining unbeaten.

    Aron Gunnarsson could be rested, whilst Lee Tomlin is in contention to make his first league start for a month.

    Aron Gunnarsson
    Iceland international midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (right) could be rested after a busy schedule with club and country
    SAM's prediction
    Home win 35%Draw 28%Away win 37%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Preston have won six of their last nine home league games against Cardiff (D1 L2), winning 3-0 last season at Deepdale against the Bluebirds, who were then managed by Paul Trollope.
    • Neil Warnock has lost just one of his last 16 league games against Preston (W8 D7), when his Crystal Palace side went down 2-0 at Deepdale in August 2008.
    • Preston have picked up seven points in their first three home games this season, if they beat Cardiff it will be only the second time this century that the Lilywhites have registered double figures after four games (2009-10).
    • In fact, Preston have lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W8 D5), scoring in each of the last 17.
    • Cardiff have 16 points after their first six league games - their best start to a league campaign.

    Tuesday 12th September 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
