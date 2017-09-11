Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol City

Danny Batth had not made a league appearance this season until Saturday, but scored in the Carabao Cup win at Southampton

Wolves boss Nuno is likely to name an unchanged side following Saturday's 1-0 Championship home win over Millwall.

Willy Boly is still injured, so Danny Batth may remain in a three-man defence after his first league appearance of 2017-18, having helped his side keep a sixth clean sheet in eight games.

Ninth-placed Bristol City, like third-placed Wolves, have also lost just once this season in six league matches.

Injured full-back Eros Pisano (knee) will be out for another 10 days.

SAM's prediction Home win 53% Draw 25% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts