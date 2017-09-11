Championship
Wolves19:45Bristol City
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol City

Danny Batth
Danny Batth had not made a league appearance this season until Saturday, but scored in the Carabao Cup win at Southampton
    Wolves boss Nuno is likely to name an unchanged side following Saturday's 1-0 Championship home win over Millwall.

    Willy Boly is still injured, so Danny Batth may remain in a three-man defence after his first league appearance of 2017-18, having helped his side keep a sixth clean sheet in eight games.

    Ninth-placed Bristol City, like third-placed Wolves, have also lost just once this season in six league matches.

    Injured full-back Eros Pisano (knee) will be out for another 10 days.

    Home win 53%Draw 25%Away win 22%

    Match facts

    • Wolves have not lost a home match against Bristol City in any competition since March 1931, a run of 23 games without defeat.
    • The Robins have not kept a clean sheet in a league match at Molineux since December 1992, since when they have conceded on nine consecutive visits.
    • Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven league matches, conceding twice in each of the other two matches.
    • Since they were promoted to the Championship in 2015, Bristol City are yet to win away from home on a Tuesday.
    • Romain Saiss has completed 376 of his passes so far in the Championship this season, 11 more than any other player in the league.

    Tuesday 12th September 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
    View full Championship table

