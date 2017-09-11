Norwich City v Burton Albion
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns, but may rotate his squad against Burton Albion.
Alex Tettey is likely to be rested, with Harrison Reed and Wes Hoolahan pushing for starts after not playing in Saturday's 1-0 win over Birmingham.
Luke Murphy should return to Burton's starting line-up after being ineligible for the 5-0 defeat by Leeds.
Lloyd Dyer, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Luke Varney and Marvin Sordell could all also feature for the Brewers.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 72%
|Draw 17%
|Away win 11%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is only the third meeting between the teams in any competition - both previous games were in the league last season, with both sides picking up one win each.
- Nigel Clough's two league visits to Carrow Road as a manager have ended in defeats, losing 3-2 as Derby boss in April 2011 and 3-1 last season with Burton.
- Norwich have only lost two of their 15 Championship games at Carrow Road in 2017 (W10 D3), keeping clean sheets in four of the last five.
- The Brewers have failed to pick up a point on the road this season, losing all three games - they've not lost four away games in a row since March 2012 (six successive losses).
- Nelson Oliveira has scored six goals in his last eight league games for Norwich, including four of the first six games of this season.