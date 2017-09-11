Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Birmingham-born Marvin Johnson (second right) scored on his Boro debut in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bolton

Aston Villa may have last season's 19-goal top-scorer Jonathan Kodjia fit for the first time this term after a broken ankle as they host Middlesbrough.

Kodjia is back in full training, but Josh Onomah (muscle), Keinan Davis (hip) and Andre Green (hamstring) picked up knocks in the 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Marvin Johnson is pushing for his first full Boro start after scoring on his debut in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bolton.

But Villa will not have to face injured former striker Rudy Gestede.

He is out for an unspecified amount of time following surgery on a thigh injury, while Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.

Boro's fellow deadline-day signing Ryan Shotton, who arrived from Birmingham City, may have to wait longer for his debut for Garry Monk's side after being an unused substitute.

SAM's prediction Home win 39% Draw 29% Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts