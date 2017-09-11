Championship
Aston Villa19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Birmingham-born Marvin Johnson (second right) scored on his Boro debut in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bolton
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

    Aston Villa may have last season's 19-goal top-scorer Jonathan Kodjia fit for the first time this term after a broken ankle as they host Middlesbrough.

    Kodjia is back in full training, but Josh Onomah (muscle), Keinan Davis (hip) and Andre Green (hamstring) picked up knocks in the 0-0 draw with Brentford.

    Marvin Johnson is pushing for his first full Boro start after scoring on his debut in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bolton.

    But Villa will not have to face injured former striker Rudy Gestede.

    He is out for an unspecified amount of time following surgery on a thigh injury, while Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.

    Boro's fellow deadline-day signing Ryan Shotton, who arrived from Birmingham City, may have to wait longer for his debut for Garry Monk's side after being an unused substitute.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 39%Draw 29%Away win 32%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Villa have won only one of their last six home league meetings with Middlesbrough - a 2-0 victory in March 2005.
    • Middlesbrough's win at Bolton on Saturday ended a run of 20 league games without victory on the road.
    • This is the first time these sides have met in the second tier since February 1988, when Boro beat Villa 2-1 at Ayresome Park courtesy of goals from Alan Kernaghan and Tony Mowbray.
    • Villa have lost just one of their last 11 home league games, of which they have won seven and drawn three.
    • Only Leeds (five in six games) have kept more clean sheets in the Championship than Middlesbrough's four (matched by Wolves and Preston).
    • Villa's Conor Hourihane and Boro's Britt Assombalonga are joint top Championship scorers this season, part of an eight-strong log-jam all who have all scored four goals.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
