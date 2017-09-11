Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Aston Villa may have last season's 19-goal top-scorer Jonathan Kodjia fit for the first time this term after a broken ankle as they host Middlesbrough.
Kodjia is back in full training, but Josh Onomah (muscle), Keinan Davis (hip) and Andre Green (hamstring) picked up knocks in the 0-0 draw with Brentford.
Marvin Johnson is pushing for his first full Boro start after scoring on his debut in Saturday's 3-0 win at Bolton.
But Villa will not have to face injured former striker Rudy Gestede.
He is out for an unspecified amount of time following surgery on a thigh injury, while Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.
Boro's fellow deadline-day signing Ryan Shotton, who arrived from Birmingham City, may have to wait longer for his debut for Garry Monk's side after being an unused substitute.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 39%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 32%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Villa have won only one of their last six home league meetings with Middlesbrough - a 2-0 victory in March 2005.
- Middlesbrough's win at Bolton on Saturday ended a run of 20 league games without victory on the road.
- This is the first time these sides have met in the second tier since February 1988, when Boro beat Villa 2-1 at Ayresome Park courtesy of goals from Alan Kernaghan and Tony Mowbray.
- Villa have lost just one of their last 11 home league games, of which they have won seven and drawn three.
- Only Leeds (five in six games) have kept more clean sheets in the Championship than Middlesbrough's four (matched by Wolves and Preston).
- Villa's Conor Hourihane and Boro's Britt Assombalonga are joint top Championship scorers this season, part of an eight-strong log-jam all who have all scored four goals.