Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Bolton defender David Wheater (knee) should be fit enough to start against Sheffield United on Tuesday.
But Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) were awaiting scan results on Monday, while midfielder Filipe Morais (knee) is doubtful.
Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson (hamstring) may miss out after injuring himself while scoring twice on his debut at Sunderland.
Leon Clarke is available again after completing a three-game suspension.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 40%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton haven't lost any of their last 10 home league meetings against Sheffield United (W6 D4) since a 2-1 defeat in April 1977.
- The Blades have managed to keep one clean sheet in their 38 league visits to Bolton - long-serving goalkeeper Alan Hodgkinson doing so in November 1969.
- Bolton have started a Championship season with just two points for three out of the last four appearances in the division, although the Trotters survived relegation in both of those seasons.
- The Blades have won three successive games in the second tier for the first time since January 2010 under Kevin Blackwell.
- Clayton Donaldson is only the second different player to score in the Championship for Sheffield United this season, the joint-fewest spread of goalscorers in the division (also Birmingham).