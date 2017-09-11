Championship
Bolton20:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Clayton Donaldson
Clayton Donaldson (right) injured his hamstring when scoring his second goal at Sunderland on Saturday
    Bolton defender David Wheater (knee) should be fit enough to start against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

    But Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) were awaiting scan results on Monday, while midfielder Filipe Morais (knee) is doubtful.

    Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson (hamstring) may miss out after injuring himself while scoring twice on his debut at Sunderland.

    Leon Clarke is available again after completing a three-game suspension.

    Match facts

    • Bolton haven't lost any of their last 10 home league meetings against Sheffield United (W6 D4) since a 2-1 defeat in April 1977.
    • The Blades have managed to keep one clean sheet in their 38 league visits to Bolton - long-serving goalkeeper Alan Hodgkinson doing so in November 1969.
    • Bolton have started a Championship season with just two points for three out of the last four appearances in the division, although the Trotters survived relegation in both of those seasons.
    • The Blades have won three successive games in the second tier for the first time since January 2010 under Kevin Blackwell.
    • Clayton Donaldson is only the second different player to score in the Championship for Sheffield United this season, the joint-fewest spread of goalscorers in the division (also Birmingham).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
