Accrington Stanley 1-2 Grimsby Town

Grimsby's Martyn Woolford was the match-winner with his first goal of the season in a 2-1 victory which halted Accrington Stanley's strong start to the campaign.

Woolford fired home in the 47th minute from a tight angle to give the Mariners all three points.

In a competitive clash, Stanley keeper Aaron Chapman denied Grimsby's lively winger Siriki Dembele in the early stages while home defender Mark Hughes had a header cleared off the line.

Sam Jones scored a superb solo goal to put Grimsby ahead on 42 minutes, chipping the ball over keeper Chapman, running onwards and tapping the ball over the line.

Stanley equalised on the stroke of half-time when Jordan Clark found Kayden Jackson who burst into the box and fired into the near corner of the net for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Leeds loanee Mallik Wilks came on for injured Accrington striker Billy Kee at half-time and his first touch was a blistering shot which forced James McKeown into a superb save with his legs.

Grimsby went straight down the other end with Jones setting up Woolford for what proved the winner.

Sean McConville and Liam Nolan both came close to levelling but Grimsby had chances to increase their lead with Blackpool loanee Jamille Matt inches off a third.

