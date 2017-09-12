Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Accrington Stanley 1-2 Grimsby Town
-
- From the section Football
Grimsby's Martyn Woolford was the match-winner with his first goal of the season in a 2-1 victory which halted Accrington Stanley's strong start to the campaign.
Woolford fired home in the 47th minute from a tight angle to give the Mariners all three points.
In a competitive clash, Stanley keeper Aaron Chapman denied Grimsby's lively winger Siriki Dembele in the early stages while home defender Mark Hughes had a header cleared off the line.
Sam Jones scored a superb solo goal to put Grimsby ahead on 42 minutes, chipping the ball over keeper Chapman, running onwards and tapping the ball over the line.
Stanley equalised on the stroke of half-time when Jordan Clark found Kayden Jackson who burst into the box and fired into the near corner of the net for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Leeds loanee Mallik Wilks came on for injured Accrington striker Billy Kee at half-time and his first touch was a blistering shot which forced James McKeown into a superb save with his legs.
Grimsby went straight down the other end with Jones setting up Woolford for what proved the winner.
Sean McConville and Liam Nolan both came close to levelling but Grimsby had chances to increase their lead with Blackpool loanee Jamille Matt inches off a third.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 4Donacien
- 3HughesBooked at 65mins
- 27Rawson
- 12ThornileySubstituted forHornby-Forbesat 61'minutes
- 7Clark
- 28ConneelySubstituted forBrownat 87'minutes
- 6Nolan
- 11McConville
- 29KeeSubstituted forWilksat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Jackson
Substitutes
- 2Hornby-Forbes
- 8Brown
- 13Wolland
- 15Sykes
- 19Wilks
- 20Ogle
- 26Johnson
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2DaviesBooked at 12mins
- 6Collins
- 5Clarke
- 3Dixon
- 27DembeleBooked at 73minsSubstituted forJaiyesimiat 75'minutes
- 8RoseSubstituted forSummerfieldat 59'minutes
- 7Berrett
- 25Woolford
- 29MattBooked at 57minsSubstituted forVernonat 82'minutes
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 9Hooper
- 14Osborne
- 17Cardwell
- 19Summerfield
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 21Vernon
- 30Killip
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 1,288
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Attempt missed. Aaron Chapman (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley).
Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Tyler Hornby-Forbes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Scott Brown replaces Seamus Conneely.
Attempt missed. Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Davies (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Tyler Hornby-Forbes.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Jamille Matt.
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces Siriki Dembele.
Foul by Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley).
Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).
Tyler Hornby-Forbes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Tyler Hornby-Forbes replaces Jordan Thorniley.