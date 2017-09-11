League Two
Newport19:45Cheltenham
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Cheltenham Town

Joss Labadie
Joss Labadie joined Newport in 2016

    Newport skipper Joss Labadie could miss Cheltenham's visit to Rodney Parade.

    Midfielder Labadie came off before half-time of Saturday's goalless home draw with Wycombe with a groin strain.

    Defender Mark O'Brien also faces a fitness test on a bruised foot.

    Cheltenham midfielder Nigel Atangana is fit and defender Will Boyle is also pushing for a first team return.

    However, striker Dan Holman is a doubt for the visitors with a thigh strain.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 12th September 2017

    • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
    • AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
    • CoventryCoventry City19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
    • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45CambridgeCambridge United
    • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
    • LutonLuton Town19:45Port ValePort Vale
    • ColchesterColchester United19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
    • NewportNewport County19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
    • Notts CountyNotts County19:45SwindonSwindon Town
    • StevenageStevenage19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
    • YeovilYeovil Town19:45MorecambeMorecambe
    • BarnetBarnet20:00ExeterExeter City
    View all League Two fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Exeter6510115616
    2Accrington6411148613
    3Notts County6411117413
    4Crewe6321105511
    5Stevenage6321107311
    6Wycombe63211311211
    7Barnet6312106410
    8Coventry631263310
    9Swindon631289-110
    10Mansfield623112849
    11Lincoln City62319639
    12Newport62319639
    13Luton622213858
    14Colchester6213101007
    15Cambridge621346-27
    16Carlisle6213811-37
    17Yeovil62131016-67
    18Crawley620478-16
    19Grimsby6204813-56
    20Morecambe612347-35
    21Cheltenham6114510-54
    22Forest Green6114918-94
    23Chesterfield6114514-94
    24Port Vale610559-43
    View full League Two table

    Top Stories