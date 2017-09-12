Dover Athletic 0-1 Boreham Wood

Blair Turgott scored the only goal of the game to give Boreham Wood victory at Dover in the National League.

Ryan Bird's header was cleared off the line midway through the first half and the Dover forward wasted a couple of other opportunities to break the deadlock in the opening period.

The hosts were then punished after a mistake by Dover defender Connor Essam allowed Turgott to open the scoring for Boreham Wood after 43 minutes.

Danny Woodards almost doubled the Wood's lead after 54 minutes, but his header was palmed against the bar by Mitch Walker.

Mitchell Pinnock saw a free-kick well-saved by visiting keeper Grant Smith and Bird blasted over in the final minute as Boreham Wood held on.

