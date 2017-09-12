National League
Dover Athletic 0-1 Boreham Wood

Blair Turgott scored the only goal of the game to give Boreham Wood victory at Dover in the National League.

Ryan Bird's header was cleared off the line midway through the first half and the Dover forward wasted a couple of other opportunities to break the deadlock in the opening period.

The hosts were then punished after a mistake by Dover defender Connor Essam allowed Turgott to open the scoring for Boreham Wood after 43 minutes.

Danny Woodards almost doubled the Wood's lead after 54 minutes, but his header was palmed against the bar by Mitch Walker.

Mitchell Pinnock saw a free-kick well-saved by visiting keeper Grant Smith and Bird blasted over in the final minute as Boreham Wood held on.

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 2Passley
  • 5Parry
  • 8BrundleBooked at 51mins
  • 3IlesanmiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRichardsat 83'minutes
  • 6Essam
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 18NorteySubstituted forDanielat 68'minutes
  • 10AllenSubstituted forSho-Silvaat 58'minutes
  • 17Bird
  • 11Pinnock

Substitutes

  • 7Richards
  • 9Sho-Silva
  • 12Fazakerley
  • 23Daniel
  • 24Lewington

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 6Stephens
  • 5Wells
  • 4Ricketts
  • 2Smith
  • 3Woodards
  • 8Champion
  • 10Murtagh
  • 23TurgottBooked at 88mins
  • 15Jeffers
  • 11Andrade

Substitutes

  • 9Benson
  • 13Bozkurt
  • 16Sach
  • 20Keita
  • 22Thomas
Referee:
Chris O'Donnell
Attendance:
1,012

Live Text

Match ends, Dover Athletic 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Booking

Blair Turgott (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kane Richards replaces Femi Ilesanmi.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Nortei Nortey.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Tobi Sho-Silva replaces Jamie Allen.

Booking

Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Booking

Femi Ilesanmi (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Boreham Wood 1. Blair Turgott (Boreham Wood).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

