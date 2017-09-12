Match ends, Dover Athletic 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Dover Athletic 0-1 Boreham Wood
-
Blair Turgott scored the only goal of the game to give Boreham Wood victory at Dover in the National League.
Ryan Bird's header was cleared off the line midway through the first half and the Dover forward wasted a couple of other opportunities to break the deadlock in the opening period.
The hosts were then punished after a mistake by Dover defender Connor Essam allowed Turgott to open the scoring for Boreham Wood after 43 minutes.
Danny Woodards almost doubled the Wood's lead after 54 minutes, but his header was palmed against the bar by Mitch Walker.
Mitchell Pinnock saw a free-kick well-saved by visiting keeper Grant Smith and Bird blasted over in the final minute as Boreham Wood held on.
Line-ups
Dover
- 1Walker
- 2Passley
- 5Parry
- 8BrundleBooked at 51mins
- 3IlesanmiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRichardsat 83'minutes
- 6Essam
- 4Gallifuoco
- 18NorteySubstituted forDanielat 68'minutes
- 10AllenSubstituted forSho-Silvaat 58'minutes
- 17Bird
- 11Pinnock
Substitutes
- 7Richards
- 9Sho-Silva
- 12Fazakerley
- 23Daniel
- 24Lewington
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 6Stephens
- 5Wells
- 4Ricketts
- 2Smith
- 3Woodards
- 8Champion
- 10Murtagh
- 23TurgottBooked at 88mins
- 15Jeffers
- 11Andrade
Substitutes
- 9Benson
- 13Bozkurt
- 16Sach
- 20Keita
- 22Thomas
- Referee:
- Chris O'Donnell
- Attendance:
- 1,012
