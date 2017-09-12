Leyton Orient 0-3 FC Halifax Town

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 3.
Halifax Town moved up to second in the National League table with an impressive win at Leyton Orient.
First-half goals from Adam Morgan and Tom Denton set Halifax on their way, as the Shaymen made it 16 points from their last six games after starting the season without a victory in their opening four matches.
Morgan opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a blistering rising strike before Denton powered home a header to double the lead in the 28th minute.
Orient, who had started the day a point above Halifax in fourth place, tried to respond but could find no way past goalkeeper Sam Johnson.
Matthew Kosylo wrapped up the points for the visitors with a 74th-minute penalty after Denton had been brought down.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Grainger
- 2Caprice
- 6Sendles-White
- 23Clay
- 3WiddowsonBooked at 87mins
- 16Clark
- 4Lawless
- 11BocoSubstituted forMooneyat 61'minutes
- 7McAnuff
- 24HarroldSubstituted forKoromaat 86'minutes
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 10Mooney
- 12Sargeant
- 17Ochieng
- 19Koroma
- 38Happe
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 3WildeBooked at 28mins
- 5Brown
- 9Denton
- 7KosyloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCharlesat 89'minutes
- 6Garner
- 8Hotte
- 10Oliver
- 11McManusBooked at 51mins
- 15MacDonaldSubstituted forTomlinsonat 69'minutes
- 16MorganSubstituted forMoyoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moyo
- 12Lynch
- 13Nicholson
- 14Tomlinson
- 40Charles
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
- 3,600
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 3.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dion Charles replaces Matthew Kosylo.
Booking
Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Matt Harrold.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Cliff Moyo replaces Adam Morgan.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 3. Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ben Tomlinson replaces Josh MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Romuald Boco.
Booking
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 2.
Booking
Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 2. Tom Denton (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Josh Wilde (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Adam Morgan (FC Halifax Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.