Leyton Orient 0-3 FC Halifax Town

Halifax Town moved up to second in the National League table with an impressive win at Leyton Orient.

First-half goals from Adam Morgan and Tom Denton set Halifax on their way, as the Shaymen made it 16 points from their last six games after starting the season without a victory in their opening four matches.

Morgan opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a blistering rising strike before Denton powered home a header to double the lead in the 28th minute.

Orient, who had started the day a point above Halifax in fourth place, tried to respond but could find no way past goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

Matthew Kosylo wrapped up the points for the visitors with a 74th-minute penalty after Denton had been brought down.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.