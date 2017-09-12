Leyton Orient 0-3 FC Halifax Town

National League
Leyton Orient0Halifax3

Halifax Town moved up to second in the National League table with an impressive win at Leyton Orient.

First-half goals from Adam Morgan and Tom Denton set Halifax on their way, as the Shaymen made it 16 points from their last six games after starting the season without a victory in their opening four matches.

Morgan opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a blistering rising strike before Denton powered home a header to double the lead in the 28th minute.

Orient, who had started the day a point above Halifax in fourth place, tried to respond but could find no way past goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

Matthew Kosylo wrapped up the points for the visitors with a 74th-minute penalty after Denton had been brought down.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Grainger
  • 2Caprice
  • 6Sendles-White
  • 23Clay
  • 3WiddowsonBooked at 87mins
  • 16Clark
  • 4Lawless
  • 11BocoSubstituted forMooneyat 61'minutes
  • 7McAnuff
  • 24HarroldSubstituted forKoromaat 86'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 10Mooney
  • 12Sargeant
  • 17Ochieng
  • 19Koroma
  • 38Happe

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 3WildeBooked at 28mins
  • 5Brown
  • 9Denton
  • 7KosyloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCharlesat 89'minutes
  • 6Garner
  • 8Hotte
  • 10Oliver
  • 11McManusBooked at 51mins
  • 15MacDonaldSubstituted forTomlinsonat 69'minutes
  • 16MorganSubstituted forMoyoat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Moyo
  • 12Lynch
  • 13Nicholson
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 40Charles
Referee:
Christopher Pollard
Attendance:
3,600

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 3.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dion Charles replaces Matthew Kosylo.

Booking

Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Matt Harrold.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Cliff Moyo replaces Adam Morgan.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 3. Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ben Tomlinson replaces Josh MacDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Romuald Boco.

Booking

Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Booking

Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 2. Tom Denton (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Josh Wilde (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Adam Morgan (FC Halifax Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
View full National League table

