Gateshead 3-2 Chester

Gateshead claimed their first win in five matches after a stoppage-time Conor Mitchell own goal saw them earn a thrilling home victory over Chester.

The visitors had grabbed an equaliser in the second minute of added-on time having trailed 2-0, before goalkeeper Mitchell failed to stop the ball finding his own net following confusion from a corner two minutes later.

Heed took the lead in the 41st minute when Luke Hannant's teasing cross was diverted into his own net by Andy Halls with Theo Vassell in close proximity to go ahead at the break.

Richard Peniket doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when he tapped in Danny Johnson's low cross before Ross Hannah halved the deficit for the visitors.

Matty Waters looked to have won Tom Shaw his second point as caretaker boss in his second match in charge with a wonderful long-range strike in the second minute of stoppage time before Mitchell's unfortunate mishap gifted Neil Aspin's side all three points.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 21Hanford
  • 24Williams
  • 2VassellBooked at 88mins
  • 5Byrne
  • 6Fyfield
  • 14O'DonnellSubstituted forTinklerat 78'minutes
  • 19HannantBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHappeat 74'minutes
  • 16Penn
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 9JohnsonSubstituted forYorkat 84'minutes
  • 8Peniket

Substitutes

  • 7York
  • 10Burrow
  • 12Tinkler
  • 20Happe
  • 25Macleod

Chester

  • 13Mitchell
  • 27Sheron
  • 5McCombe
  • 8TurnbullSubstituted forDawsonat 28'minutesBooked at 29mins
  • 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 90mins
  • 2Halls
  • 14JoyceSubstituted forWatersat 74'minutes
  • 4James
  • 7Mahon
  • 10HannahBooked at 88mins
  • 20AkintundeSubstituted forWhiteat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch
  • 9White
  • 12Davies
  • 17Dawson
  • 19Waters
Referee:
Simeon Lucas
Attendance:
657

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 3, Chester FC 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 3, Chester FC 2.

Goal!

Own Goal by Conor Mitchell, Chester FC. Gateshead 3, Chester FC 2.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Chester FC 2. Matty Waters (Chester FC).

Booking

Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ross Hannah (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Theo Vassell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Wes York replaces Danny Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Robbie Tinkler replaces JJ O'Donnell.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Daniel Happe replaces Luke Hannant.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Matty Waters replaces Wade Joyce.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Chester FC 1. Ross Hannah (Chester FC).

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Harry White replaces James Akintunde.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 2, Chester FC 0. Richard Peniket (Gateshead).

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Chester FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Chester FC 0.

Booking

Luke Hannant (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Own Goal by Andy Halls, Chester FC. Gateshead 1, Chester FC 0.

Booking

Lucas Dawson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Lucas Dawson replaces Paul Turnbull.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
View full National League table

