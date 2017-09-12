Match ends, Gateshead 3, Chester FC 2.
Gateshead 3-2 Chester
-
- From the section Football
Gateshead claimed their first win in five matches after a stoppage-time Conor Mitchell own goal saw them earn a thrilling home victory over Chester.
The visitors had grabbed an equaliser in the second minute of added-on time having trailed 2-0, before goalkeeper Mitchell failed to stop the ball finding his own net following confusion from a corner two minutes later.
Heed took the lead in the 41st minute when Luke Hannant's teasing cross was diverted into his own net by Andy Halls with Theo Vassell in close proximity to go ahead at the break.
Richard Peniket doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when he tapped in Danny Johnson's low cross before Ross Hannah halved the deficit for the visitors.
Matty Waters looked to have won Tom Shaw his second point as caretaker boss in his second match in charge with a wonderful long-range strike in the second minute of stoppage time before Mitchell's unfortunate mishap gifted Neil Aspin's side all three points.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 21Hanford
- 24Williams
- 2VassellBooked at 88mins
- 5Byrne
- 6Fyfield
- 14O'DonnellSubstituted forTinklerat 78'minutes
- 19HannantBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHappeat 74'minutes
- 16Penn
- 13McLaughlin
- 9JohnsonSubstituted forYorkat 84'minutes
- 8Peniket
Substitutes
- 7York
- 10Burrow
- 12Tinkler
- 20Happe
- 25Macleod
Chester
- 13Mitchell
- 27Sheron
- 5McCombe
- 8TurnbullSubstituted forDawsonat 28'minutesBooked at 29mins
- 3Rowe-TurnerBooked at 90mins
- 2Halls
- 14JoyceSubstituted forWatersat 74'minutes
- 4James
- 7Mahon
- 10HannahBooked at 88mins
- 20AkintundeSubstituted forWhiteat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lynch
- 9White
- 12Davies
- 17Dawson
- 19Waters
- Referee:
- Simeon Lucas
- Attendance:
- 657
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 3, Chester FC 2.
Goal!
Own Goal by Conor Mitchell, Chester FC. Gateshead 3, Chester FC 2.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Chester FC 2. Matty Waters (Chester FC).
Booking
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Hannah (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Theo Vassell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Wes York replaces Danny Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Robbie Tinkler replaces JJ O'Donnell.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Daniel Happe replaces Luke Hannant.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Matty Waters replaces Wade Joyce.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Chester FC 1. Ross Hannah (Chester FC).
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Harry White replaces James Akintunde.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Chester FC 0. Richard Peniket (Gateshead).
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Chester FC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Chester FC 0.
Booking
Luke Hannant (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Andy Halls, Chester FC. Gateshead 1, Chester FC 0.
Booking
Lucas Dawson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Lucas Dawson replaces Paul Turnbull.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.