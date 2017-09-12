Gateshead 3-2 Chester

Gateshead claimed their first win in five matches after a stoppage-time Conor Mitchell own goal saw them earn a thrilling home victory over Chester.

The visitors had grabbed an equaliser in the second minute of added-on time having trailed 2-0, before goalkeeper Mitchell failed to stop the ball finding his own net following confusion from a corner two minutes later.

Heed took the lead in the 41st minute when Luke Hannant's teasing cross was diverted into his own net by Andy Halls with Theo Vassell in close proximity to go ahead at the break.

Richard Peniket doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when he tapped in Danny Johnson's low cross before Ross Hannah halved the deficit for the visitors.

Matty Waters looked to have won Tom Shaw his second point as caretaker boss in his second match in charge with a wonderful long-range strike in the second minute of stoppage time before Mitchell's unfortunate mishap gifted Neil Aspin's side all three points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.