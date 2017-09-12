National League
Macclesfield2Fylde1

Macclesfield Town 2-1 AFC Fylde

Scott Wilson scored in stoppage time to earn Macclesfield victory against Fylde.

Wilson rounded Rhys Taylor and tapped into an empty net in the first minute of added time to help the hosts to a fourth win in five.

Macclesfield took the lead in the 14th minute when Wilson turned in Elliott Durrell's cross from the right.

The hosts should have added a second before the break but Danny Whitaker somehow missed the target following another Durrell cross.

Fylde levelled early in the second half when Jack Muldoon's shot squeezed past Shwan Jalal.

Andy Bond fired over as the visitors threatened to take the lead but they were stung by Wilson in stoppage time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 4Lowe
  • 7Durrell
  • 23Whitaker
  • 15Kennedy
  • 14BabaBooked at 65mins
  • 16Hancox
  • 20BurgessSubstituted forArthurat 81'minutes
  • 19ToureSubstituted forLloydat 66'minutes
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forMarshat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pilkington
  • 8Marsh
  • 10Richards
  • 11Lloyd
  • 22Arthur

Fylde

  • 1Taylor
  • 15Grand
  • 3Francis-AngolBooked at 35mins
  • 6Bond
  • 22Burke
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 8FinleyBooked at 27mins
  • 2MontroseSubstituted forTasdemirat 81'minutes
  • 18SmithSubstituted forJonesat 87'minutes
  • 11Muldoon
  • 9Rowe

Substitutes

  • 13Lynch
  • 14McCready
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 21Ezewele
  • 27Jones
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
1,065

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, AFC Fylde 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, AFC Fylde 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Tyrone Marsh replaces Scott Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, AFC Fylde 1. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Henry Jones replaces Johnny Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Koby Arthur replaces Scott Burgess.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Lewis Montrose.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Ryan Lloyd replaces Gime Toure.

Booking

Noe Baba (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 1. Jack Muldoon (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 0.

Booking

Zaine Francis-Angol (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sam Finley (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 0. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
View full National League table

