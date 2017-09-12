Macclesfield Town 2-1 AFC Fylde

Scott Wilson scored in stoppage time to earn Macclesfield victory against Fylde.

Wilson rounded Rhys Taylor and tapped into an empty net in the first minute of added time to help the hosts to a fourth win in five.

Macclesfield took the lead in the 14th minute when Wilson turned in Elliott Durrell's cross from the right.

The hosts should have added a second before the break but Danny Whitaker somehow missed the target following another Durrell cross.

Fylde levelled early in the second half when Jack Muldoon's shot squeezed past Shwan Jalal.

Andy Bond fired over as the visitors threatened to take the lead but they were stung by Wilson in stoppage time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.