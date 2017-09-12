Match ends, Macclesfield Town 2, AFC Fylde 1.
Macclesfield Town 2-1 AFC Fylde
Scott Wilson scored in stoppage time to earn Macclesfield victory against Fylde.
Wilson rounded Rhys Taylor and tapped into an empty net in the first minute of added time to help the hosts to a fourth win in five.
Macclesfield took the lead in the 14th minute when Wilson turned in Elliott Durrell's cross from the right.
The hosts should have added a second before the break but Danny Whitaker somehow missed the target following another Durrell cross.
Fylde levelled early in the second half when Jack Muldoon's shot squeezed past Shwan Jalal.
Andy Bond fired over as the visitors threatened to take the lead but they were stung by Wilson in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 4Lowe
- 7Durrell
- 23Whitaker
- 15Kennedy
- 14BabaBooked at 65mins
- 16Hancox
- 20BurgessSubstituted forArthurat 81'minutes
- 19ToureSubstituted forLloydat 66'minutes
- 9WilsonSubstituted forMarshat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pilkington
- 8Marsh
- 10Richards
- 11Lloyd
- 22Arthur
Fylde
- 1Taylor
- 15Grand
- 3Francis-AngolBooked at 35mins
- 6Bond
- 22Burke
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 8FinleyBooked at 27mins
- 2MontroseSubstituted forTasdemirat 81'minutes
- 18SmithSubstituted forJonesat 87'minutes
- 11Muldoon
- 9Rowe
Substitutes
- 13Lynch
- 14McCready
- 20Tasdemir
- 21Ezewele
- 27Jones
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 1,065
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 2, AFC Fylde 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Tyrone Marsh replaces Scott Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 2, AFC Fylde 1. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Henry Jones replaces Johnny Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Koby Arthur replaces Scott Burgess.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Lewis Montrose.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Ryan Lloyd replaces Gime Toure.
Booking
Noe Baba (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 1. Jack Muldoon (AFC Fylde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 0.
Booking
Zaine Francis-Angol (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sam Finley (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, AFC Fylde 0. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.