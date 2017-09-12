National League
Dag & Red1Sutton United2

Dagenham & Redbridge 1-2 Sutton United

Kenny Davis' goal in added time secured Sutton victory at Dagenham to take them top of the National League.

Corey Whitely opened the scoring for the Daggers midway through the first half after being played through on goal by Matt Robinson.

Sutton were level on the stroke of half-time, though, courtesy of Craig Dundas' 100th goal for the club following good work from Kwame Thomas.

Chike Kandi saw a shot cleared off the line by Louis John and Jake Howells was unable to follow up on the rebound for Dagenham as the game entered the closing stages.

Kandi, a recent signing from Leatherhead, headed just wide moments later but it was Davis who had the final say for Sutton by heading home in added time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 19Ling
  • 11OkenabirhieSubstituted forHowellsat 63'minutes
  • 6Robinson
  • 5Robson
  • 10FerrierSubstituted forAdamsat 85'minutes
  • 18Lokko
  • 17Boucaud
  • 25Whitely
  • 12RomainSubstituted forKandiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Justham
  • 8Adams
  • 9Kandi
  • 15N'Gala
  • 29Howells

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 3Thomas
  • 5John
  • 17Spence
  • 14Dundas
  • 8Davis
  • 15EastmondBooked at 27mins
  • 20WrightSubstituted forCadoganat 69'minutes
  • 22WaltonBooked at 35mins
  • 27DownerSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 30ThomasSubstituted forJeffreyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cadogan
  • 21Emmanuel
  • 23Taylor
  • 24Jeffrey
  • 25Bentley
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
1,261

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 2.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 2. Kenny Davis (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Charlee Adams replaces Morgan Ferrier.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Simon Downer.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Kwame Thomas.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Kieron Cadogan replaces Tommy Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Jake Howells replaces Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Elliott Romain.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 1. Craig Dundas (Sutton United).

Booking

Simon Walton (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 0. Corey Whitely (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
