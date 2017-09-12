Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 2.
Dagenham & Redbridge 1-2 Sutton United
Kenny Davis' goal in added time secured Sutton victory at Dagenham to take them top of the National League.
Corey Whitely opened the scoring for the Daggers midway through the first half after being played through on goal by Matt Robinson.
Sutton were level on the stroke of half-time, though, courtesy of Craig Dundas' 100th goal for the club following good work from Kwame Thomas.
Chike Kandi saw a shot cleared off the line by Louis John and Jake Howells was unable to follow up on the rebound for Dagenham as the game entered the closing stages.
Kandi, a recent signing from Leatherhead, headed just wide moments later but it was Davis who had the final say for Sutton by heading home in added time.
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 19Ling
- 11OkenabirhieSubstituted forHowellsat 63'minutes
- 6Robinson
- 5Robson
- 10FerrierSubstituted forAdamsat 85'minutes
- 18Lokko
- 17Boucaud
- 25Whitely
- 12RomainSubstituted forKandiat 63'minutes
- 1Justham
- 8Adams
- 9Kandi
- 15N'Gala
- 29Howells
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 3Thomas
- 5John
- 17Spence
- 14Dundas
- 8Davis
- 15EastmondBooked at 27mins
- 20WrightSubstituted forCadoganat 69'minutes
- 22WaltonBooked at 35mins
- 27DownerSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 30ThomasSubstituted forJeffreyat 69'minutes
- 11Cadogan
- 21Emmanuel
- 23Taylor
- 24Jeffrey
- 25Bentley
- David Rock
- 1,261
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 2. Kenny Davis (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Charlee Adams replaces Morgan Ferrier.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Simon Downer.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Kwame Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Kieron Cadogan replaces Tommy Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Jake Howells replaces Fejiri Okenabirhie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Chike Kandi replaces Elliott Romain.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 1. Craig Dundas (Sutton United).
Booking
Simon Walton (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Sutton United 0. Corey Whitely (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.