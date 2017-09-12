Dagenham & Redbridge 1-2 Sutton United

Kenny Davis' goal in added time secured Sutton victory at Dagenham to take them top of the National League.

Corey Whitely opened the scoring for the Daggers midway through the first half after being played through on goal by Matt Robinson.

Sutton were level on the stroke of half-time, though, courtesy of Craig Dundas' 100th goal for the club following good work from Kwame Thomas.

Chike Kandi saw a shot cleared off the line by Louis John and Jake Howells was unable to follow up on the rebound for Dagenham as the game entered the closing stages.

Kandi, a recent signing from Leatherhead, headed just wide moments later but it was Davis who had the final say for Sutton by heading home in added time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.