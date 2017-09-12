National League
Eastleigh0Maidstone United1

Eastleigh 0-1 Maidstone United

Eastleigh's five-game unbeaten run came to an end as Zavon Hines' second-half goal handed Maidstone United victory.

The home side thought they had been awarded a penalty in the eighth minute but the referee decided Gary McSheffrey had been fouled outside the area after conferring with his linesman.

It was the only moment of note in a dour first half which continued after the interval, with the action punctuated by Hines' long-range effort coming back off the post in the 68th minute.

He tried his luck from a similar distance moments later to greater effect, with the ball fizzing into the top corner which ultimately settled the contest.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 27Howe
  • 22Boyce
  • 19Hollands
  • 3Green
  • 15ObileyeBooked at 10minsSubstituted forStearnat 81'minutes
  • 10YeatesSubstituted forZebroskiat 76'minutes
  • 24Miley
  • 26Matthews
  • 28McSheffrey
  • 8ConstableSubstituted forMcAllisterat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Wood
  • 11Zebroski
  • 14Strevens
  • 17Stearn
  • 18McAllister

Maidstone United

  • 1WorganBooked at 86mins
  • 2HareSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 72'minutes
  • 6Okuonghae
  • 8Lewis
  • 13Anderson
  • 5Wynter
  • 4Prestedge
  • 14Reason
  • 27Hines
  • 9Sam-YorkeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forter Horstat 52'minutes
  • 32Pigott

Substitutes

  • 3Finney
  • 10Paxman
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 22ter Horst
  • 23Richards
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
1,820

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 1.

Booking

Lee Worgan (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ross Stearn replaces Ayo Obileye.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces James Constable.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Chris Zebroski replaces Mark Yeates.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Josh Hare.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 1. Zavon Hines (Maidstone United).

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Johan ter Horst replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.

Booking

Delano Sam-Yorke (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Ayo Obileye (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
