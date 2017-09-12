Eastleigh 0-1 Maidstone United

Eastleigh's five-game unbeaten run came to an end as Zavon Hines' second-half goal handed Maidstone United victory.

The home side thought they had been awarded a penalty in the eighth minute but the referee decided Gary McSheffrey had been fouled outside the area after conferring with his linesman.

It was the only moment of note in a dour first half which continued after the interval, with the action punctuated by Hines' long-range effort coming back off the post in the 68th minute.

He tried his luck from a similar distance moments later to greater effect, with the ball fizzing into the top corner which ultimately settled the contest.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.