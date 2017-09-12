Eastleigh 0-1 Maidstone United

Match ends, Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 1.
Eastleigh's five-game unbeaten run came to an end as Zavon Hines' second-half goal handed Maidstone United victory.
The home side thought they had been awarded a penalty in the eighth minute but the referee decided Gary McSheffrey had been fouled outside the area after conferring with his linesman.
It was the only moment of note in a dour first half which continued after the interval, with the action punctuated by Hines' long-range effort coming back off the post in the 68th minute.
He tried his luck from a similar distance moments later to greater effect, with the ball fizzing into the top corner which ultimately settled the contest.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 27Howe
- 22Boyce
- 19Hollands
- 3Green
- 15ObileyeBooked at 10minsSubstituted forStearnat 81'minutes
- 10YeatesSubstituted forZebroskiat 76'minutes
- 24Miley
- 26Matthews
- 28McSheffrey
- 8ConstableSubstituted forMcAllisterat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Wood
- 11Zebroski
- 14Strevens
- 17Stearn
- 18McAllister
Maidstone United
- 1WorganBooked at 86mins
- 2HareSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 72'minutes
- 6Okuonghae
- 8Lewis
- 13Anderson
- 5Wynter
- 4Prestedge
- 14Reason
- 27Hines
- 9Sam-YorkeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forter Horstat 52'minutes
- 32Pigott
Substitutes
- 3Finney
- 10Paxman
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 22ter Horst
- 23Richards
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 1,820
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 1.
Booking
Lee Worgan (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ross Stearn replaces Ayo Obileye.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces James Constable.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Chris Zebroski replaces Mark Yeates.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Josh Hare.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 1. Zavon Hines (Maidstone United).
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Johan ter Horst replaces Delano Sam-Yorke.
Booking
Delano Sam-Yorke (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Maidstone United 0.
Booking
Ayo Obileye (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.