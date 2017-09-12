Barrow 0-0 Guiseley

It was an uneventful return to Holker Street for former Barrow boss Paul Cox with his new club Guiseley as it finished in a goalless stalemate.

Cox was back at his old stamping ground less than three weeks after his departure and it proved to be the scene of Guiseley's first away point this season.

Chances were few and far between in what was a forgettable encounter.

Asa Hall worked visiting goalkeeper Joe Green midway through the first half and Guiseley went close just before half-time when a cross from Connor Brown hit a post and Jake Lawlor headed wide from the rebound.

Bradley Bauress had a good chance to win it for Barrow late on but he got his shot all wrong and scuffed his effort.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.