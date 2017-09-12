Match ends, Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.
Barrow 0-0 Guiseley
-
It was an uneventful return to Holker Street for former Barrow boss Paul Cox with his new club Guiseley as it finished in a goalless stalemate.
Cox was back at his old stamping ground less than three weeks after his departure and it proved to be the scene of Guiseley's first away point this season.
Chances were few and far between in what was a forgettable encounter.
Asa Hall worked visiting goalkeeper Joe Green midway through the first half and Guiseley went close just before half-time when a cross from Connor Brown hit a post and Jake Lawlor headed wide from the rebound.
Bradley Bauress had a good chance to win it for Barrow late on but he got his shot all wrong and scuffed his effort.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Moore
- 21Barthram
- 3Jones
- 11Bauress
- 5DunneBooked at 88mins
- 2Audel
- 6Diarra
- 14Hall
- 23Gomis
- 10YussufSubstituted forWhiteat 46'minutes
- 20HarrisonSubstituted forPanayiotouat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 9White
- 12Dixon
- 15Panayiotou
- 22Makoma
Guiseley
- 13Green
- 25Atkinson
- 11MolyneuxSubstituted forHurstat 80'minutes
- 6Lawlor
- 3Lowe
- 2Brown
- 5Palmer
- 8HatfieldBooked at 64mins
- 10Rooney
- 12CorreiaSubstituted forThompsonat 65'minutes
- 19Odejayi
Substitutes
- 7Hurst
- 9Thompson
- 18Mulhern
- 20Williams
- 23East
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
- Attendance:
- 1,072
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.
Booking
Jimmy Dunne (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Kevan Hurst replaces Lee Molyneux.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Harry Panayiotou replaces Byron Harrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Reece Thompson replaces Raul Correia.
Booking
Will Hatfield (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Adi Yussuf.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.