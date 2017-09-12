National League
Barrow0Guiseley0

Barrow 0-0 Guiseley

It was an uneventful return to Holker Street for former Barrow boss Paul Cox with his new club Guiseley as it finished in a goalless stalemate.

Cox was back at his old stamping ground less than three weeks after his departure and it proved to be the scene of Guiseley's first away point this season.

Chances were few and far between in what was a forgettable encounter.

Asa Hall worked visiting goalkeeper Joe Green midway through the first half and Guiseley went close just before half-time when a cross from Connor Brown hit a post and Jake Lawlor headed wide from the rebound.

Bradley Bauress had a good chance to win it for Barrow late on but he got his shot all wrong and scuffed his effort.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Moore
  • 21Barthram
  • 3Jones
  • 11Bauress
  • 5DunneBooked at 88mins
  • 2Audel
  • 6Diarra
  • 14Hall
  • 23Gomis
  • 10YussufSubstituted forWhiteat 46'minutes
  • 20HarrisonSubstituted forPanayiotouat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 9White
  • 12Dixon
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 22Makoma

Guiseley

  • 13Green
  • 25Atkinson
  • 11MolyneuxSubstituted forHurstat 80'minutes
  • 6Lawlor
  • 3Lowe
  • 2Brown
  • 5Palmer
  • 8HatfieldBooked at 64mins
  • 10Rooney
  • 12CorreiaSubstituted forThompsonat 65'minutes
  • 19Odejayi

Substitutes

  • 7Hurst
  • 9Thompson
  • 18Mulhern
  • 20Williams
  • 23East
Referee:
Marc Edwards
Attendance:
1,072

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.

Booking

Jimmy Dunne (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Kevan Hurst replaces Lee Molyneux.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Harry Panayiotou replaces Byron Harrison.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Reece Thompson replaces Raul Correia.

Booking

Will Hatfield (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Adi Yussuf.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 0, Guiseley 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
