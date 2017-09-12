Ebbsfleet United 0-2 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 2.
Aldershot claimed victory to hand Ebbsfleet their first defeat in this season's National League.
The Shots were defeated by the same scoreline at home to Dover at the weekend, but goals from James Rowe and Scott Rendell ensured they bounced back against a side who had won one and drawn eight of their previous nine league fixtures.
Rendell missed a gilt-edged opportunity but played a crucial role in the 16th-minute opener, dummying a dangerous ball across the goalmouth which allowed Rowe to slot home.
Ebbsfleet forward Danny Kedwell saw his header marvellously tipped over by Jake Cole, who, after the interval, partially stopped Darren McQueen's effort before Callum Reynolds cleared off the line.
They proved crucial interventions as Aldershot doubled their lead in the 67th minute, Rendell's expert backheel from Adam McDonnell's free-kick on the right channel going in off the post.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 25Coulson
- 24Magri
- 12CookSubstituted forWestonat 82'minutes
- 4RanceSubstituted forMillsat 64'minutes
- 6Clark
- 7PowellBooked at 57mins
- 16Payne
- 26Bush
- 14McQueen
- 9Kedwell
Substitutes
- 3Connors
- 8Drury
- 11Weston
- 13Miles
- 19Mills
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 22Reynolds
- 21Fowler
- 18Rowe
- 16Gallagher
- 3Alexander
- 17KellermanBooked at 24minsSubstituted forRobertat 82'minutes
- 19McDonnell
- 20Arthur
- 10McClure
- 9Rendell
Substitutes
- 23Wrightman
- 24Bozier
- 25Smith
- 26Robert
- 30Kirwan
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 1,402
