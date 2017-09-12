National League
Ebbsfleet United 0-2 Aldershot Town

Aldershot claimed victory to hand Ebbsfleet their first defeat in this season's National League.

The Shots were defeated by the same scoreline at home to Dover at the weekend, but goals from James Rowe and Scott Rendell ensured they bounced back against a side who had won one and drawn eight of their previous nine league fixtures.

Rendell missed a gilt-edged opportunity but played a crucial role in the 16th-minute opener, dummying a dangerous ball across the goalmouth which allowed Rowe to slot home.

Ebbsfleet forward Danny Kedwell saw his header marvellously tipped over by Jake Cole, who, after the interval, partially stopped Darren McQueen's effort before Callum Reynolds cleared off the line.

They proved crucial interventions as Aldershot doubled their lead in the 67th minute, Rendell's expert backheel from Adam McDonnell's free-kick on the right channel going in off the post.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 25Coulson
  • 24Magri
  • 12CookSubstituted forWestonat 82'minutes
  • 4RanceSubstituted forMillsat 64'minutes
  • 6Clark
  • 7PowellBooked at 57mins
  • 16Payne
  • 26Bush
  • 14McQueen
  • 9Kedwell

Substitutes

  • 3Connors
  • 8Drury
  • 11Weston
  • 13Miles
  • 19Mills

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 22Reynolds
  • 21Fowler
  • 18Rowe
  • 16Gallagher
  • 3Alexander
  • 17KellermanBooked at 24minsSubstituted forRobertat 82'minutes
  • 19McDonnell
  • 20Arthur
  • 10McClure
  • 9Rendell

Substitutes

  • 23Wrightman
  • 24Bozier
  • 25Smith
  • 26Robert
  • 30Kirwan
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
1,402

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Anthony Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Fabien Robert replaces Jim Kellerman.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 2. Scott Rendell (Aldershot Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Danny Mills replaces Dean Rance.

Booking

Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 1.

Booking

Jim Kellerman (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Aldershot Town 1. James Rowe (Aldershot Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
