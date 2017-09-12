National League
Maidenhead United1Tranmere0

Maidenhead United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers

Harry Pritchard left it late as Maidenhead beat Tranmere 1-0.

Pritchard fired home with two minutes remaining to secure the hosts a second win in three games.

The matchwinner almost broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time but his chip brought a fine save from Scott Davies.

In the second half, Tranmere forward Andy Cook headed wide while Adam Buxton's drive was kept out by Maidenhead goalkeeper Carl Pentney's legs.

Davies had to deny Pritchard again in the 78th minute before keeping out substitute Jake Hyde with an impressive stop.

But he could not prevent Pritchard's second goal of the campaign and Tranmere had no response.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 3Steer
  • 11BarrattSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
  • 24Goodman
  • 5Massey
  • 8ComleyBooked at 84mins
  • 14Pritchard
  • 17CliftonSubstituted forInmanat 89'minutes
  • 4OdameteyBooked at 52mins
  • 26MulleySubstituted forHydeat 49'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Inman
  • 10Hyde
  • 20Kilman
  • 23Peters
  • 25Smith

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 5McNulty
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 15Norburn
  • 2Buxton
  • 28GumbsSubstituted forDunnat 60'minutes
  • 4Sutton
  • 24HughesBooked at 45mins
  • 10Norwood
  • 9CookSubstituted forHarrisat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11JenningsSubstituted forAlabiat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Harris
  • 12Alabi
  • 14Waring
  • 16Dunn
  • 26Pilling
Referee:
Gary Parsons
Attendance:
1,483

Live Text

Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Dean Inman replaces Adrian Clifton.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Harry Pritchard (Maidenhead United).

Booking

James Comley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jay Harris (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Alabi replaces Connor Jennings.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jay Harris replaces Andy Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Christian Smith replaces Sam Barratt.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jack Dunn replaces Evan Gumbs.

Booking

Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces James Mulley.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Booking

Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
View full National League table

Top Stories