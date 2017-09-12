Maidenhead United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers

From the section

Harry Pritchard left it late as Maidenhead beat Tranmere 1-0.

Pritchard fired home with two minutes remaining to secure the hosts a second win in three games.

The matchwinner almost broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time but his chip brought a fine save from Scott Davies.

In the second half, Tranmere forward Andy Cook headed wide while Adam Buxton's drive was kept out by Maidenhead goalkeeper Carl Pentney's legs.

Davies had to deny Pritchard again in the 78th minute before keeping out substitute Jake Hyde with an impressive stop.

But he could not prevent Pritchard's second goal of the campaign and Tranmere had no response.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.