Match ends, Bromley 3, Torquay United 1.
Bromley 3-1 Torquay United
-
- From the section Football
Brett Williams scored a hat-trick as Bromley eased to victory over bottom side Torquay United.
The Gulls arrived in London still looking for their first win of the season but they fell behind after 20 minutes when Williams crashed the opener into the roof of the net.
Torquay responded well and pulled themselves level inside four minutes when Jon-Paul Pittman capitalised on some weak defending to head home.
Pittman missed two good chances to put the visitors in front before the break and Michee Efete came even closer with an opportunity two minutes into the second half.
Torquay were made to pay for their misses in the 58th minute when Williams stepped up to head home his second of the game and put his side back in front.
Jamie Reid came close to equalising two minutes from time but moments later Williams completed his hat-trick at the other end.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 16Sterling
- 17Wanadio
- 6Holland
- 5Chorley
- 12WynterSubstituted forDunneat 87'minutes
- 21Sutherland
- 11Mekki
- 4Rees
- 10DennisSubstituted forHiggsat 77'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 2Dunne
- 7Allen
- 8Raymond
- 14Higgs
- 15Johnson
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 26Cole
- 23Higgins
- 22HaworthSubstituted forFallonat 75'minutes
- 5McGinty
- 2Efete
- 8Young
- 24Dowling
- 9PittmanSubstituted forKeatingat 61'minutes
- 17Gray
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 10Keating
- 14Anderson
- 16Fallon
- 20Osborn
- 25Mitchell
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 1,029
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 3, Torquay United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 3, Torquay United 1. Brett Williams (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Alan Dunne replaces Ben Wynter.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Jordan Higgs replaces Louis Dennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Rory Fallon replaces Andy Haworth.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Jon-Paul Pittman.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 2, Torquay United 1. Brett Williams (Bromley).
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 1, Torquay United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 1, Torquay United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Torquay United 1. Jon-Paul Pittman (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Torquay United 0. Brett Williams (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.