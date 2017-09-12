National League
Bromley 3-1 Torquay United

Brett Williams scored a hat-trick as Bromley eased to victory over bottom side Torquay United.

The Gulls arrived in London still looking for their first win of the season but they fell behind after 20 minutes when Williams crashed the opener into the roof of the net.

Torquay responded well and pulled themselves level inside four minutes when Jon-Paul Pittman capitalised on some weak defending to head home.

Pittman missed two good chances to put the visitors in front before the break and Michee Efete came even closer with an opportunity two minutes into the second half.

Torquay were made to pay for their misses in the 58th minute when Williams stepped up to head home his second of the game and put his side back in front.

Jamie Reid came close to equalising two minutes from time but moments later Williams completed his hat-trick at the other end.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 16Sterling
  • 17Wanadio
  • 6Holland
  • 5Chorley
  • 12WynterSubstituted forDunneat 87'minutes
  • 21Sutherland
  • 11Mekki
  • 4Rees
  • 10DennisSubstituted forHiggsat 77'minutes
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Dunne
  • 7Allen
  • 8Raymond
  • 14Higgs
  • 15Johnson

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 26Cole
  • 23Higgins
  • 22HaworthSubstituted forFallonat 75'minutes
  • 5McGinty
  • 2Efete
  • 8Young
  • 24Dowling
  • 9PittmanSubstituted forKeatingat 61'minutes
  • 17Gray
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 10Keating
  • 14Anderson
  • 16Fallon
  • 20Osborn
  • 25Mitchell
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
1,029

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 3, Torquay United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 3, Torquay United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 3, Torquay United 1. Brett Williams (Bromley).

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Alan Dunne replaces Ben Wynter.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Jordan Higgs replaces Louis Dennis.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Rory Fallon replaces Andy Haworth.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Jon-Paul Pittman.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 2, Torquay United 1. Brett Williams (Bromley).

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 1, Torquay United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 1, Torquay United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Torquay United 1. Jon-Paul Pittman (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 1, Torquay United 0. Brett Williams (Bromley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
