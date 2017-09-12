Bromley 3-1 Torquay United

Brett Williams scored a hat-trick as Bromley eased to victory over bottom side Torquay United.

The Gulls arrived in London still looking for their first win of the season but they fell behind after 20 minutes when Williams crashed the opener into the roof of the net.

Torquay responded well and pulled themselves level inside four minutes when Jon-Paul Pittman capitalised on some weak defending to head home.

Pittman missed two good chances to put the visitors in front before the break and Michee Efete came even closer with an opportunity two minutes into the second half.

Torquay were made to pay for their misses in the 58th minute when Williams stepped up to head home his second of the game and put his side back in front.

Jamie Reid came close to equalising two minutes from time but moments later Williams completed his hat-trick at the other end.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.