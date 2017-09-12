National League
Woking2Solihull Moors1

Woking 2-1 Solihull Moors

Charlie Carter's late goal earned Woking a home win against Solihull Moors.

It looked like the Cards would draw for the first time this season after Darren Carter's penalty cancelled out Jason's Banton's first-half opener after 75 minutes but Charlie Carter struck eight minutes from time.

Woking started brightly and Inih Effiong struck a shot against the post before Joe Ward worked Solihull goalkeeper Connal Trueman in the ninth minute.

Trueman did well to tip over another effort from Effiong but he was beaten after half an hour by Banton's low strike, which followed come neat build up play on the edge of the penalty area.

Trueman kept his team in it with a good save to deny Regan Charles-Cook just before half-time.

It looked like it would prove vital when Darren Carter equalised from the penalty spot after Joel Kettle was fouled but Charlie Carter restored Woking's lead, applying a tidy finish to some good work involving Ward and Louis Ramsey.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 2RamsayBooked at 51mins
  • 2Ralph
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 15Wynter
  • 5Staunton
  • 8Isaac
  • 11Charles-CookSubstituted forCarterat 65'minutes
  • 23WardSubstituted forPhilpotat 90'minutes
  • 10Banton
  • 9Effiong

Substitutes

  • 7Bawling
  • 12Carter
  • 18Mason
  • 20Philpot
  • 21Young

Solihull Moors

  • 1Trueman
  • 2Green
  • 5Kettle
  • 22GreenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKelleherat 87'minutes
  • 7MurombedziBooked at 88mins
  • 12Cullinane-LiburdBooked at 18mins
  • 4Carter
  • 26Daly
  • 17Afolayan
  • 31CampbellSubstituted forDunkleyat 63'minutes
  • 33FoxSubstituted forThomasat 41'minutesBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 19Dunkley
  • 23Vaughan
  • 29Cleary
  • 30Kelleher
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
1,402

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 2, Solihull Moors 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 2, Solihull Moors 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jamie Philpot replaces Joe Ward.

Booking

Shepherd Murombedzi (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Fiacre Kelleher replaces Paul Green.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 2, Solihull Moors 1. Charlie Carter (Woking).

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Solihull Moors 1. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Charlie Carter replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

Booking

Paul Green (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Tristan Dunkley replaces Tahvon Campbell.

Booking

Kalern Thomas (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Louis Ramsay (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 1, Solihull Moors 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Kalern Thomas replaces Ben Fox.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Solihull Moors 0. Jason Banton (Woking).

Booking

Jordan Cullinane-Liburd (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
