Woking 2-1 Solihull Moors
Charlie Carter's late goal earned Woking a home win against Solihull Moors.
It looked like the Cards would draw for the first time this season after Darren Carter's penalty cancelled out Jason's Banton's first-half opener after 75 minutes but Charlie Carter struck eight minutes from time.
Woking started brightly and Inih Effiong struck a shot against the post before Joe Ward worked Solihull goalkeeper Connal Trueman in the ninth minute.
Trueman did well to tip over another effort from Effiong but he was beaten after half an hour by Banton's low strike, which followed come neat build up play on the edge of the penalty area.
Trueman kept his team in it with a good save to deny Regan Charles-Cook just before half-time.
It looked like it would prove vital when Darren Carter equalised from the penalty spot after Joel Kettle was fouled but Charlie Carter restored Woking's lead, applying a tidy finish to some good work involving Ward and Louis Ramsey.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 2RamsayBooked at 51mins
- 2Ralph
- 22Ferdinand
- 15Wynter
- 5Staunton
- 8Isaac
- 11Charles-CookSubstituted forCarterat 65'minutes
- 23WardSubstituted forPhilpotat 90'minutes
- 10Banton
- 9Effiong
Substitutes
- 7Bawling
- 12Carter
- 18Mason
- 20Philpot
- 21Young
Solihull Moors
- 1Trueman
- 2Green
- 5Kettle
- 22GreenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKelleherat 87'minutes
- 7MurombedziBooked at 88mins
- 12Cullinane-LiburdBooked at 18mins
- 4Carter
- 26Daly
- 17Afolayan
- 31CampbellSubstituted forDunkleyat 63'minutes
- 33FoxSubstituted forThomasat 41'minutesBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 19Dunkley
- 23Vaughan
- 29Cleary
- 30Kelleher
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 1,402
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 2, Solihull Moors 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jamie Philpot replaces Joe Ward.
Booking
Shepherd Murombedzi (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Fiacre Kelleher replaces Paul Green.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 2, Solihull Moors 1. Charlie Carter (Woking).
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Solihull Moors 1. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Charlie Carter replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Booking
Paul Green (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Tristan Dunkley replaces Tahvon Campbell.
Booking
Kalern Thomas (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Louis Ramsay (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 1, Solihull Moors 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Kalern Thomas replaces Ben Fox.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Solihull Moors 0. Jason Banton (Woking).
Booking
Jordan Cullinane-Liburd (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.