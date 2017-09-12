Woking 2-1 Solihull Moors

Charlie Carter's late goal earned Woking a home win against Solihull Moors.

It looked like the Cards would draw for the first time this season after Darren Carter's penalty cancelled out Jason's Banton's first-half opener after 75 minutes but Charlie Carter struck eight minutes from time.

Woking started brightly and Inih Effiong struck a shot against the post before Joe Ward worked Solihull goalkeeper Connal Trueman in the ninth minute.

Trueman did well to tip over another effort from Effiong but he was beaten after half an hour by Banton's low strike, which followed come neat build up play on the edge of the penalty area.

Trueman kept his team in it with a good save to deny Regan Charles-Cook just before half-time.

It looked like it would prove vital when Darren Carter equalised from the penalty spot after Joel Kettle was fouled but Charlie Carter restored Woking's lead, applying a tidy finish to some good work involving Ward and Louis Ramsey.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.