Wrexham v Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison presided over a world record breaking winning run with the New Saints last season

Former New Saints manager Craig Harrison returns to Wales for the first time since his record breaking season in the Welsh Premier League.

Wrexham may be without goalkeeper Chris Dunn and winger Jack Mackreth is still injured. James Hurst is a doubt and James Jennings is suspended.

Harrison will check on the fitness of striker Connor Simpson but Jake Cassidy (foot) is out for eight weeks.

Blair Adams, Scott Harrison and Louis Laing could all return from injury.