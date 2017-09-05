Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Manchester City, Hearts, Hibs, Hamilton, Edinburgh, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the Scottish champions were ready to offer five times their £6m record transfer fee paid in a bid to land on-loan Patrick Roberts on a permanent transfer but that Manchester City would not even entertain a bid of £30m. (The Scotsman)

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane, whose club has bought Rivaldo Coetzee for £500,000 from Ajax Cape Town, expects Celtic to revive their interest in the 20-year-old after pulling out of a deal to sign the defender because a medical revealed an injury that will keep him sidelined for three months. (Scottish Sun)

Gary Locke, now Hearts' principal club ambassador, has revealed how several other Scottish clubs wanted to sign 23-year-old Ross Callachan, who joined the Edinburgh club last month, during his time as Raith Rovers manager. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland captain Scott Brown has claimed that Malta's "horrible" Steve Borg spat at him during the host's 2-0 win at Hampden Park, but the 29-year-old Valletta centre-half insisted he had spat in the midfielder's direction by accident. (The Herald)

Two Malta players geared up for their World Cup qualifier against Scotland by buying boots at a Glasgow sports store just hours before the game at Hampden. (Daily Record)

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has returned to Celtic on loan

Club 1872, which is Rangers' second largest shareholders, is eager to work closely with other fans groups to introduce a safe standing area at Ibrox Stadium following a feasibility study into the project. (The Scotsman)

Rangers fans have been warned that a safe standing section will not be in place at Ibrox next season despite an official study into the plan. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian Ladies have been denied an opportunity to play at Easter Road Stadium against title rivals and holders Glasgow City because of an "administrative error" by Scottish Women's Football. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Jozo Simunovic was unable to make his international debut for Bosnia Herzegovina because he fell ill before their game against Gibraltar and the Celtic defender could be a doubt for Friday night's Scottish Premiership encounter away to Hamilton Academical. (Scottish Sun)

Right-back Anthony Ralston believes he can make it into Gordon Strachan's senior Scotland squad should they reach next summer's World Cup finals in Russia despite the 18-year-old having only started four games for Celtic and preparing to make his debut for Scotland's Under-21 side against Netherlands in Paisley on Tuesday. (The Scotsman)

Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill is certain that Celtic defender Tony Ralston is destined for the top - because he wasn't excited after being invited to train with the international senior side. (Evening Times)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong thinks playing in Scotland's wins over Lithuania and Malta will help him win back a starting place with his club. (Evening Times)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says Chris Millar could still play for the Scottish Premiership side this season after no club made an approach for the out-of-favour 34-year-old midfielder before the summer transfer window closed. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Malta's Steve Borg (left) has been accused of spitting at Scotland's Scott Brown

Former St Mirren coach Frazer Robertson is helping develop the next generation of African superstars in Ghana. (The Herald)

Andy McNeil, the 30-year-old goalkeeper released by Greenock Morton, is relishing his move to China as reserve coach with Guangzhou. (Daily Record, print edition)

Rangers youth academy head Craig Mulholland is excited by the overhaul of the Ibrox club's youth set-up and says it is already bearing fruit after they decided to pull out of the Scottish Professional Football League Development League and instead organise games against Europe's biggest clubs. (Daily Record)

The SPFL is to launch an investigation into the Scottish Challenge Cup tie between Livingston and The New Saints after the wrong penalty shoot-out method was used, but the probe will not affect the Welsh club's victory. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock fans group Trust In Killie has raised £40,000 or the planned £100,000 that would guarantee a place on their club board and hopes to reach its target by April. (Daily Star, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh Rugby coach Richard Cockerill has revealed he wants to keep Scotland sevens specialists Dougie Fife, James Johnstone and Jamie Farndale part of his own set-up. (The National)