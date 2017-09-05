Hearts: Christophe Berra says future is bright under new manager Craig Levein

Christophe Berra returned to Hearts in the summer from English football and was immediately appointed captain

Hearts captain Christophe Berra believes new manager Craig Levein can lead the club to a "bright future".

Levein was confirmed as Ian Cathro's successor last month, and will continue his director of football duties.

Berra worked under Levein in his previous spell at the club as well as the national team, and is optimistic about the future.

"He's a really good manager and, when he walks into that dressing-room, he's a massive presence," Berra said.

"I have worked under numerous managers and they've all got their different pros and cons really.

"The gaffer brings a lot to the table and the boys will realise."

Levein, 52, previously held the position between December 2000 and October 2004. Under his management, Hearts finished third, fifth, fifth, third and third in the top flight.

Berra is one of several Hearts players to have been away on international duty - scoring in Scotland's 2-0 win over Malta - but believes that Levein will make an immediate impact.

Craig Levein was appointed as Ian Cathro's successor by Hearts owner Ann Budge

Hearts' first game under their new manager will be at home to Aberdeen on Saturday, with the game taking place at Murrayfield while the main stand refurbishment continues at Tynecastle.

Under interim manager Jon Daly, they lost two of their opening four Premiership matches, drawing one and winning the other, and Berra says the priority under Levein will be to move up the table.

"His record at Hearts is terrific and, if he can get that kind of standard of those results again, it is a bright future," the centre-back said.

"We've had a few on international duty [but] he's had time to work with the players.

"We need to get Hearts back competing at the top end of the table and get into Europe."