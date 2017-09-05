Cambridge United: Uche Ikpeazu confident U's will soon improve goals tally

Uche Ikpeazu joined Cambridge from Watford in the summer of 2016

Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu is confident they have the firepower to make a big impression in League Two.

The U's have only managed three goals in their first five games this season, but have taken seven points with the help of clean sheets in the last three.

Ikpeazu has scored twice already and is determined to improve on his eight goals last season.

"It's just about being consistent and being confident," the 22-year-old told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I'm working tirelessly on the training pitch because I know I can score goals at this level."

Despite their modest tally so far, Ikpeazu believes Cambridge's positive style of play will soon bring about an improvement.

"We want to take it to teams. With the players we've got, we can play in different ways, we can go long, we can go short, we've got all different sorts of players and that can be key this season," he said.

"I think we're playing some good stuff. I think the way I play entertains the crowd because I'm very direct, but we've got exciting players and I'm sure the fans are enjoying the sort of football we've been playing recently and long may it continue."

Cambridge travel to Barnet for their next league game on Saturday.