John Motson 6 Sep From the section Football Motson down the years - Changing styles but the voice remained instantly recognisable... Motson joined the BBC having started out as a local newspaper reporter Motson, pictured in 1984, became a fixture on the Match of the Day team Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC TV He became an OBE in 2001 for services to sports broadcasting After his last major live TV broadcast in 2008, he was a regular contributor on BBC Radio 5 live Motson will end his BBC career after 50 consecutive years with the corporation