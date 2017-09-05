Niall Ennis: Shrewsbury striker out for 'four to six months' with knee injury

Shrewsbury striker Niall Ennis will be sidelined for four to six months after picking up a serious knee injury.

Ennis, who is on a season-long loan from Wolves, requires surgery on the meniscus injury spotted in training.

The England Under-18 international has made just two appearances for the League One side since making the move.

The 18-year-old academy graduate is yet to make a first-team appearance for Wolves having missed four months with a broken leg suffered in November 2016.

