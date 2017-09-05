Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid manager signs two-year contract extension

Atletico moved to a new stadium this season, but do not play there until 16 September

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has signed a two-year contract extension with the Spanish club.

The 47-year-old Argentine, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has committed to the club until June 2020.

He is the longest-serving current La Liga manager, having been appointed in 2011.

Also a former Atletico player, Simeone led the club to the Spanish league title in 2014.

His side finished Champions League runners-up twice - in 2014 and 2016, both times losing to city rivals Real Madrid - but also won the Europa League in 2012 and the Spanish Cup in 2013.

Atletico began this season with a 2-2 draw at newly promoted Girona, before thrashing Las Palmas 5-1. They next play away to Valencia on Saturday.

Simeone originally agreed a deal that ran until 2020 two years ago, in March 2015, but he and the club agreed to a two-year reduction in September 2016.