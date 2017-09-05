Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Northampton Town boss keen to energise Cobblers

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink began his managerial career with Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2013

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has vowed to energise Northampton Town after taking over as manager of the League One club.

The 45-year-old was appointed on a three-year contract following the departure of Justin Edinburgh.

He took charge of training at Moulton College for the first time on Tuesday.

"It was good to be around the players, get some energy in them and reassure them that we will go on this journey as a unit, not as individuals," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

Former Burton and QPR boss Hasselbaink's first game in charge will be at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, and ex-Tottenham and Crystal Palace defender Dean Austin has been named as his number two at Sixfields.

David Kerslake, who was assistant to former boss Edinburgh, has left the club.

Dean Austin was previously assistant to current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at Watford and Reading

Northampton have lost all four league games so far this season and are winless in 12 matches, a run stretching back to the end of 2016-17.

Hasselbaink added: "Of course I want success, but there are different ways to go about getting success.

"You have to have dreams in life, but we have to look at the reality and try to get ourselves out of the position that we are in.

"That's what we need to concentrate on, and from there build step by step. Saturday is the first opportunity to do that and hopefully we can."

The former Chelsea and Netherlands striker, who has been out of management since being sacked by QPR in November 2016, spoke to Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder before accepting the job.

Wilder guided the Cobblers to promotion from League Two in 2015-16 before moving to Bramall Lane.

"I was very eager [to find another job], but only for the right opportunity and I think this is the right project for me," Hasselbaink said.

"You have to respect every job differently, [you are dealing with] different individuals. I have to adapt and be flexible and find the strongest way forward for this group. If we find that, we will be successful."

He added: "It's very important to me that people around me enjoy the journey, that there are smiles on the faces. We might lose a few matches, but we are doing things with joy.

"We need to put in work and dedication. They've got ability, they've got the talent. It's about how much you want that talent to come out. If they are willing to work, then it will come out."