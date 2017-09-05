Jesse Starkey: Midfielder leaves Swindon by mutual consent
-
- From the section Football
Swindon Town midfielder Jesse Starkey has left the League Two club after just seven months at the County Ground.
The 22-year-old's contract was cancelled by mutual consent for him to find first-team football elsewhere.
Starkey joined Swindon in January from Brighton & Hove Albion, making his debut for the club on the final day of last season in a 3-0 defeat by Charlton Athletic.
That game was Starkey's only appearance for the Robins.