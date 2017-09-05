Scottish Challenge Cup: Blues v holders Dundee Utd with Crues v Cove Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Linfield will face holders Dundee United at Tannadice Park in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.
Crusaders, meanwhile, will have a trip to Highland League club Cove Rangers with both ties taking place on the weekend of 7/8 October.
The Blues progressed to the last 16 by beating Lowlands League club Spartans 2-1 in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Billy Joe Burns' stoppage-time winner earned the Crues a 3-2 victory over Motherwell's Under-20s at Seaview.