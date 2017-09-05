Dwight Tiendalli: Oxford United defender expected to be out for a month

Dwight Tiendalli spent three years at Swansea City

Oxford United expect Dwight Tiendalli to be unavailable for a month because of a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman, who turns 32 next month, limped off during the first half of his league debut for the U's, against MK Dons on Saturday.

It was initially believed he could be sidelined for months rather than weeks, but the damage does not appear to be as serious as was first feared.

The former Swansea City full-back was signed on a free transfer in July.