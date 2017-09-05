Challenge Cup: Linfield face holders Dundee United as TNS entertain Elgin

Louis Rooney scored in Linfield's 2-1 win over Spartans

Linfield will travel to face holders Dundee United while The New Saints host Elgin City in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The other non-Scottish team left in the competition, Crusaders, are away to Highland League side Cove Rangers.

Falkirk host Dunfermline Athletic in the only all-Championship tie.

Queen of the South visit Montrose, Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Peterhead, Stranraer are at Dumbarton and St Mirren entertain Raith Rovers.

It is the second year in which non-Scottish clubs have been involved in the competition for teams outside the Scottish Premiership.

Northern Irish and Welsh teams took part last season, while sides from the Republic of Ireland made their debut in the current competition.

St Mirren beat TNS 4-1 in last season's semi-finals

However, Sligo Rovers lost to Falkirk, while Connah's Quay Nomads were beaten by Dumbarton in the second round.

Welsh champions TNS, who reached the semi-final last season, losing to St Mirren, progressed to the third round by beating Livingston after a penalty shoot-out.

Irish League champions Linfield also made their debut in the competition last term, when they lost to Queen of the South, and beat Lowland League outfit Spartans to reach this season's third round.

Crusaders, who were runners-up to Linfield in their domestic league, lost to Livingston in their first appearance last season but defeated Motherwell Under-20s this time.

Scottish Challenge Cup fourth-round draw

Cove Rangers v Crusaders

Dumbarton v Stranraer

Dundee United v Linfield

Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Peterhead

Montrose v Queen of the South

St Mirren v Raith Rovers

The New Saints v Elgin City

Ties to be played on the weekend of 7/8 October, subject to TV selections