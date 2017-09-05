England women: Mark Sampson names squad for World Cup qualifier v Russia

Reading keeper Mary Earps comes in to the squad after Karen Bardsley broke her leg at Euro 2017

England women manager Mark Sampson has recalled five players as part of a 26-strong squad for their opening World Cup qualifier against Russia.

The Lionesses face the group's second seeds on 19 September at Prenton Park.

Only injured goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Alex Scott - who has retired - are not present from the Euro 2017 group.

Gemma Bonner, Danielle Carter, Jessica Carter, Mary Earps and Melissa Lawley are called up as England play for the first time since their Euro 2017 exit.

Sampson believes Russia represent a "tough start" as England begin their campaign in Group A, which also includes Wales, Kazakhstan and Bosnia Herzegovina.

"The Euros were a great learning experience for us, with four wins, one defeat and reaching a second consecutive major championship semi-final," said Sampson. "The team will take a lot of belief from the results and learn from what was a fantastic experience."

Reading keeper Earps, who has one cap, will fill the spot left by Bardsley as she recovers from a broken leg.

Manchester City striker Lawley and Birmingham City defender Jessica Carter have both been called up before but will hope to win their first senior caps.

Liverpool defender and captain Bonner is seeking a 10th cap, while Arsenal striker Danielle Carter will look to add to her impressive total of six goals in two international appearances.

The fixture will be England's first since Sampson said he would improve his communication after being cleared of accusations of bullying and discrimination made by striker Eniola Aluko. The 34-year-old coach has faced two investigations but on Tuesday said his "conscience is clear".

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Laura Bassett (unattached), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jessica Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Ellen White (Birmingham City).