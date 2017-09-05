John McGinn: Hibs midfielder 'would do very well in England', says brother Paul

Paul will get the chance to face his little brother in the Premiership this season

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn has what is takes to excel in England, according to brother Paul, who has just returned from a stint down south.

The youngest of three footballing siblings, McGinn, 22, was the subject of a failed approach from Nottingham Forest last month.

He will now return to club duty after his involvement with Scotland.

"I think he would do very well down there, he is only going up the way," said new Patrick Thistle signing Paul.

"It is just a short career so you need to do what you can for yourself and the sad thing is there is more money down there.

"If the opportunities come they come, if not he is still at a big club and he can enjoy his football at Hibs.

"But I imagine clubs will be sniffing. He is a top player, everyone knows that and Scotland is a good market for the big vultures so it wouldn't surprise me if there were more offers for him."

John has two years to run on his contract at Easter Road, while Paul signed a one-year deal with the Jags after leaving Chesterfield.

The 26-year-old made 19 appearances for the English League One side last season, missing three months with a hamstring injury.

The full-back did not feature this term for the Spireites and negotiated a release halfway through his contract.

Paul (right) keeps an eye on brother John during a Dundee win at St Mirren in 2014

Having been at Dundee for two campaigns before his move south, he recalls playing against his younger brother, who took his international cap tally to four as a late substitute against Lithuania during Friday's 3-0 win.

All of the brothers started at St Mirren, where 28-year-old Stephen is currently captain.

He said: "I played against John before. I fouled him at St Mirren Park and I stopped to see if he was alright.

"I thought the ref had stopped it but our manager Paul Hartley let me know about that after the game, even though we won 1-0.

"He is going to be worth a fortune so I didn't want to cost the family that."