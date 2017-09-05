BBC Sport - England boss Mark Sampson has 'clear conscience' after Eniola Aluko claims

Sampson has 'clear conscience' after Aluko claims

England women boss Mark Sampson says his "conscience is clear" over accusations of "bullying and discrimination" made by striker Eniola Aluko.

The 34-year-old coach has been cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and on Tuesday spoke publicly for the first time about the matter.

Courtesy of Press Association.

READ MORE: England women boss has 'clear conscience' after Eniola Aluko claims

Top videos

Video

Sampson has 'clear conscience' after Aluko claims

Video

Anderson will carry on as long as he can - Gibson

Video

'Young England side will learn from this week'

Video

Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Video

West Indies grateful for 'unbelievable' global support

Video

'It took me 60 caps to score a decent goal' - NI's Brunt

Video

Strachan 'not thinking about Slovakia'

Video

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Video

'Everybody gave everything' - NI boss O'Neill

Video

Slovakia tie 'bigger than England match'

Top Stories