Euro U21 Qualifying
Portugal U2119:15Wales U21
Venue: Estádio Municipal de Chaves

Portugal U21 v Wales U21

Renato Sanches
Renato Sanches plays against Wales just days before moving to Swansea

    Manager Rob Page expects Wales Under-21s to face their toughest European Championship, Group Eight test in Portugal on Tuesday.

    Wales opened their campaign with a 3-0 win in Switzerland on Friday but now face the group favourites in Chaves.

    "I think Portugal are going to be strong and will be the main threat for us," Wales Under-21 boss Page said.

    "We've got to respect them, our game-plan might be a little bit different than for the Switzerland game."

    Wales will come up against new Swansea City signing Renato Sanches, as the Euro 2016 winner has rejoined the under-21 set-up.

    Tyler Roberts, David Brooks and George Thomas were all on target against Switzerland.

    Brooks had just returned to the Wales fold after pulling out of the under-20 squad to star for eventual winners England at this summer's Toulon Tournament.

    Thomas moved from Coventry to Leicester this summer and Page believes the 20-year-old is feeling the benefits of being in a Premier League environment.

    "He's full of enthusiasm and he got a great move to Leicester," Page said.

    "He showed last season that he's capable of playing at a higher level.

    "Big occasions don't faze him - just look at his fantastic winning goal in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

    "It was similar to the one he scored against Ivory Coast for us in the Toulon Tournament.

    "He's a great talent coming through the system and it will be interesting to see how he develops at Leicester."

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 5th September 2017

    View all 20 Euro U21 Qualifying scores

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Greece U2122007166
    2Belarus U21311123-14
    3Croatia U2111003033
    4Moldova U21310238-53
    5Czech Rep U2110101101
    6San Marino U21200203-30

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Northern Ireland U2132103127
    2Slovakia U2121102114
    3Albania U2131113304
    4Spain U2111001013
    5Estonia U21401325-31
    6Iceland U21100123-10

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Denmark U2122009096
    2Poland U2111003033
    3Lithuania U21210136-33
    4Finland U2110101101
    5Faroe Islands U21301217-61
    6Georgia U21100103-30

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ukraine U2121107164
    2England U2121103124
    3Netherlands U2120201102
    4Latvia U21302113-22
    5Scotland U2110100001
    6Andorra U21201106-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1R. of Ireland U2122004136
    2Kosovo U2142026426
    3Israel U2121103124
    4Germany U2111001013
    5Norway U21301226-41
    6Azerbaijan U21200226-40

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Belgium U2121102114
    2Sweden U2111004133
    3Hungary U2111002113
    4Cyprus U21210135-23
    5Turkey U2110100001
    6Malta U21300336-30

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Russia U2121103034
    2Armenia U2131113304
    3Serbia U2111004043
    4Austria U2111003033
    5Macedonia U2111003033
    6Gibraltar U214004013-130

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Romania U2132106247
    2Wales U2121103034
    3Switzerland U21311124-24
    4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131027433
    5Portugal U2110100001
    6Liechtenstein U21200208-80

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Kazakhstan U21311146-24
    2Slovenia U2111003123
    3France U2111004133
    4Luxembourg U21310235-23
    5Montenegro U2110101101
    6Bulgaria U21100101-10
    View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

