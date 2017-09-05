2018 World Cup: Gabon stun Ivory Coast in Group C

Mario Lemina (bleach blonde hair) is mobbed after his stunning strike from the edge of the box

Ivory Coast's hopes of reaching a fourth straight World Cup took a major knock when beaten 2-1 at home by Gabon.

The slip-up gives Morocco the chance to go top of Group C should the North Africans win in Mali on Tuesday.

Axel Meye fired home after 19 minutes before Mario Lemina, who assisted, curled home a beauty ten minutes later.

Gabon's Lloyd Palun was sent off in first-half stoppage time but the Ivorians could not draw level despite Maxwell Cornet's volley near the hour.

Ivory Coast stay on seven points from four games, while Morocco - their nearest challengers - had five from three games before kick-off in Bamako.