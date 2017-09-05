2018 World Cup: Late drama keeps Tunisia top of Group A

Tunisia staged a dramatic comeback - with two goals in two minutes - against DR Congo in Kinshasa

Tunisia scored two goals in as many minutes to draw 2-2 with DR Congo in Kinshasa and so stay top of Group A.

A home win would have enabled the Congolese to draw level in the group with the North Africans.

A first-half header from Chancel Mbemba, followed by Paul Jose Mpoku's strike, had looked like giving the hosts a crucial win.

But an own goal from Wilfried Moke after 77 minutes was followed moments later by a fine volley by Anice Badri.

The Tunisians celebrated as if they had won the game at the final whistle, while the Congolese - who would have moved top of the group with a 2-0 win - rued the loss of precious points.

The draw means Tunisia have ten points, three more than the Congolese, with two rounds of matches left.

Meanwhile, Guinea and Libya - who both have three points - appear out of contention.

On Monday, Libya won their first match in the group when beating the Guineans 1-0 in Monastir.