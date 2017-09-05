Transfer gossip: Coutinho, De Gea, Costa, Iniesta, Matuidi, Baptista

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, has asked Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos to sort his move to the Bernabeu. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, was never going to leave Liverpool this summer, says the club's former managing director Christian Purslow. (Sky Sports)

Diego Costa, 28, has arrived back in London as he bids to end his Chelsea stay and arrange a return to his former side Atletico Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

The Spain striker's club-mates believe he is giving serious consideration to returning to the Blues and taking his punishment for going AWOL in a bid to sort out his future. (Daily Telegraph)

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims that Inter Milan made "no offer" for 30-year-old Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer. (Premium Sport - in Italian)

French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 30, rejected Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City to join Juventus from Paris St-Germain this summer. (France Football - in French)

Midfielder Andres Iniesta, 33, will sign a new deal with Barcelona, says the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Former Arsenal and Brazil forward Julio Baptista, 35, is set to sign for struggling Championship side Bolton on a free transfer. (Sun)

Everton striker Henry Onyekuru, 20, who was loaned out to Anderlecht this summer, says he has no regrets about rejecting Celtic during the transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

Free agent midfielder Josh Wright, 27, is in talks with Southend United about a move to the League One club. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness says the club were close to signing two "big" players from the Premier League on deadline day. (Birmingham Mail)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Liverpool and Manchester City have teamed up to fund a private jet to bring their players back from South America before Saturday's Premier League clash between the sides. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard says, jokingly, if Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is worth 222m euros then he is worth 1bn euros. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Southampton have allowed Liverpool and Chelsea defensive target Virgil van Dijk to train with the first team. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have looked at Celtic's safe standing pilot scheme, according to the Scottish club. (Manchester Evening News)

Aston Villa have revealed plans to increase Villa Park's capacity to 60,000 if they return to the Premier League. (Express and Star)

France will win the World Cup in 2018 according to French football journalist Julien Laurens, despite their 0-0 draw with Luxembourg on Sunday. (BBC Radio 5 live In Short)

Spain midfielder Isco's emergence at Real Madrid is making things "difficult for Gareth Bale", according to European football writer James Horncastle. (BBC Radio 5 live In Short)

Best of Tuesday's transfer gossip

Manchester United will make another offer for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, 28, next summer as manager Jose Mourinho tries to sign a world-class winger. (Sun)

Tottenham must offer central defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, improved terms or let him leave for another club, says the player's adviser. (Het Nieuwsblad via Daily Telegraph)

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley did not join Chelsea on transfer deadline day because Blues boss Antonio Conte's phone was turned off when the 23-year-old's representatives wanted to discuss his role, according to former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton. (Talksport)

Juventus are working towards signing three midfielders when their contracts expire next summer. The Serie A side want Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, 33, Liverpool's Emre Can, 23, and Schalke's Leon Goretzka, 22. (Tuttosport via 90min)