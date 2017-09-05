Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
England U21 v Latvia U21
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Woodman
- 2Alexander-Arnold
- 5Gomez
- 6Tomori
- 3Walker-Peters
- 8Davies
- 4L Cook
- 7Ojo
- 10Palmer
- 11Gray
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 12Worrall
- 13Henderson
- 14Calvert-Lewin
- 15Solanke
- 16Lookman
- 17Chilwell
- 18Maitland-Niles
Latvia U21
- 1Kurakins
- 3Litvinskis
- 5Cernomordijs
- 6Karklins
- 2Sorokins
- 7Stuglis
- 20Emsis
- 8Ciganiks
- 10FjodorovsBooked at 37mins
- 17Uldrikis
- 13Jurkovskis
Substitutes
- 9Kurtiss
- 11Ivanovs
- 12Zommers
- 14Liepa
- 16Krusatins
- 18Kigurs
- 21Grinbergs
- Referee:
- Vasilis Dimitriou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away16
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21).
Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kriss Karklins.
Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduards Emsis (Latvia U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).
Second Half
Second Half begins England U21 2, Latvia U21 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, England U21 2, Latvia U21 0.
Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia U21).
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kriss Karklins.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.
Attempt blocked. Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.
Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ingars Stuglis (Latvia U21).
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia U21).
Booking
Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) is shown the yellow card.
Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viktors Litvinskis (Latvia U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Latvia U21 0. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robert Uldrikis (Latvia U21).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sheyi Ojo (England U21) because of an injury.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktors Litvinskis (Latvia U21).
Attempt missed. Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Vladislavs Kurakins.
Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vladislavs Sorokins (Latvia U21).
Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Fikayo Tomori (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Uldrikis (Latvia U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).
Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
