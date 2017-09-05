BBC Sport - Jonathan Walters: Republic of Ireland skipper says side will fight all the way

Republic will fight all the way - Walters

Republic of Ireland skipper Jonathan Walters says his side will fight all the way in their attempt to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

After a 1-0 defeat at home to Group D leaders Serbia, the third-placed Irish know they have to win their last two qualifiers to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

Meanwhile, defender Shane Duffy said: "We need two massive performances - but why can't we?"

Top videos

Video

Republic will fight all the way - Walters

Video

Anderson will carry on as long as he can - Gibson

Video

'Young England side will learn from this week'

Video

Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Video

West Indies grateful for 'unbelievable' global support

Video

Slovakia tie 'bigger than England match'

Video

'It took me 60 caps to score a decent goal' - NI's Brunt

Video

Strachan 'not thinking about Slovakia'

Video

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Video

'Everybody gave everything' - NI boss O'Neill

Top Stories