BBC Sport - Jonathan Walters: Republic of Ireland skipper says side will fight all the way
Republic will fight all the way - Walters
- From the section Football
Republic of Ireland skipper Jonathan Walters says his side will fight all the way in their attempt to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.
After a 1-0 defeat at home to Group D leaders Serbia, the third-placed Irish know they have to win their last two qualifiers to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.
Meanwhile, defender Shane Duffy said: "We need two massive performances - but why can't we?"