Oliver Burke proud to help Scotland U21s after scoring debut as captain

Burke captained Scotland and scored on what was his debut at Under-21 level

Oliver Burke has acknowledged his goal for Scotland Under-21s may well put him back in the reckoning for full international honours next month.

The West Brom forward netted in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Paisley to get Scot Gemmill's side off to a flying start in Euro 2019 qualifying.

The young Scots face England and Latvia next month, while the senior side face a vital double header against Slovakia and Slovenia in October.

"Yes of course, but I'm here with the Under-21s just now and my focus is to help them at the moment," Burke told BBC Scotland when asked about a possible return to Gordon Strachan's plans.

"I really want to do well in every game I play and give my all.

"It was a great feeling to score and the boys put in a great shift. The Netherlands are a good team but we stayed patient and our time came.

"It was a brilliant feeling being captain for my country."

Burke, 20, was making his debut at this level, having won the first of his five senior caps 17 months ago.

He has not featured in Strachan's squad for the past four World Cup qualifiers but that could change after his emphatic second-half opener against the Dutch ended an 18-month goal drought for the Under-21s, with Stevie Mallan adding the second.

Kirkcaldy-born Burke has commanded £28m in transfer fees over the last year, moving from Nottingham Forest to RB Leipzig then to the Hawthorns last month.

"I'm still getting to know a few of the boys but you could still tell on the pitch that we were a very close-knit team," he said.

"I'm very happy to be here and very proud of the boys.

"I don't feel the pressure of the transfer fees. I'm just here as a young kid playing football and enjoying himself. I'll just keep putting in the shifts.

"It was amazing to make my Premier League debut for West Brom [as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw with Stoke on 27 August] and it was a big honour."