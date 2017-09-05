Drew Spence: Chelsea Ladies midfielder signs contract extension

Drew Spence won her first of two England caps in October 2015

Chelsea Ladies midfielder Drew Spence has signed a new one-year contract with the Women's Super League One club.

Spence helped Chelsea to victory in the Spring Series, leading the Blues with seven goals from 10 appearances.

The 24-year-old has also won the WSL title and the Women's FA Cup since signing from Fulham in 2008.

"I was really happy with the Spring Series and I just can't wait for the new season to start," she told the club website.