World Cup qualifying round-up: Spain put eight past Liechtenstein

Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid this summer

Alvaro Morata and David Silva were among the scorers as Group G leaders Spain beat Liechtenstein 8-0 in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Having beaten Italy 3-0 on Saturday, Spain led 3-0 inside 16 minutes in Vaduz through goals from Sergio Ramos, Chelsea's Morata and Isco.

Manchester City midfielder Silva added a fourth before Iago Aspas made it 5-0.

Iago set up Morata's second then scored another of his own before Max Goppel's late own goal completed the rout.

Spain top Group G by three points and have improved their goal difference to 29, 17 better than second-placed Italy, who were 1-0 winners over Israel on Tuesday.

Ciro Immobile's 53rd-minute header proved enough to take the points.

That win all but guarantees them a play-off spot as their advantage over third-placed Albania - who were held to a 1-1 home draw with Macedonia - is six points and their goal difference 11 better with two games to play.

Two from four in Group I

Cenk Tosun celebrates his winning goal for Turkey against Croatia

Two points now separate the top four sides in Group I.

Leaders Croatia missed the chance of an outright lead as Cenk Tosun's 75th-minute goal gave Turkey a 1-0 win in Eskisehir.

This allowed Iceland to draw level at the top on 16 points thanks to a 2-0 win over Ukraine, in which Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scored either side of the break.

Turkey and Ukraine are now both on 14 points with a goal difference of four.

Also in Group I, Finland continued their improved recent form with a 1-0 win over Kosovo in Shkoder, Teemu Pukki scoring the only goal seven minutes from time.

However, with only seven points they are out of the race for qualification.

Serbia strengthen grip on automatic spot

Serbia are favourites to win Group D after their 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland took them to 18 points.

Wales' 2-0 victory in Moldova leaves them second, four points behind the Serbs but a point above Martin O'Neill's side.

Austria are still in with a very slim chance of taking second spot after grabbing a 1-1 draw against Georgia in Vienna, Louis Schaub cancelling out an early strike from Valeriane Gvilia.