Fulham v Hull City

Rui Fonte has scored once in two appearances for Fulham

Fulham will again be without Tom Cairney (knee) and Sheyi Ojo (ankle).

However, Rui Fonte and Neeskens Kebano are expected to return to bolster Slavisa Jokanovic's attacking options.

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could make changes to the team beaten 5-0 at Derby last time out.

Forward Frazier Campbell (groin) returns to the squad while Jackson Irvine could make his first start for the Tigers after coming off the bench against the Rams.

SAM's prediction Home win 54% Draw 24% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts