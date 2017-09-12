Championship
Fulham19:45Hull
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Hull City

Rui Fonte
Rui Fonte has scored once in two appearances for Fulham
    Fulham will again be without Tom Cairney (knee) and Sheyi Ojo (ankle).

    However, Rui Fonte and Neeskens Kebano are expected to return to bolster Slavisa Jokanovic's attacking options.

    Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could make changes to the team beaten 5-0 at Derby last time out.

    Forward Frazier Campbell (groin) returns to the squad while Jackson Irvine could make his first start for the Tigers after coming off the bench against the Rams.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 54%Draw 24%Away win 22%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Nine of the last 15 league meetings between these sides at Fulham have ended in draws, with both sides winning three apiece in the other six encounters.
    • Hull, who picked up a victory at Craven Cottage in their last league visit there, have not won back-to-back away league games there since October 1911.
    • Hull's games this season have seen 24 goals; no side has seen more goals in their games with Hull scoring 12 but also conceding 12.
    • Fulham have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 league games at Craven Cottage, they last went on a longer run without a shutout in February 1989 (13 successive games).
    • However, the Cottagers have scored in 20 of their last 21 home games in the league.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Leeds75201421217
    2Cardiff7511116516
    3Sheff Utd750285315
    4Wolves7421117414
    5Preston733162412
    6Sheff Wed733196312
    7Ipswich6402108212
    8Nottm Forest74031011-112
    9Middlesbrough732273411
    10QPR7322109111
    11Derby6312107310
    12Bristol City7241119210
    13Norwich7223712-58
    14Fulham61415417
    15Hull6213121207
    16Barnsley62138807
    17Reading621356-17
    18Aston Villa714279-27
    19Millwall713310916
    20Sunderland7124611-55
    21Burton7124414-105
    22Birmingham711539-64
    23Brentford7034611-53
    24Bolton7025414-102
