Cody Cooke: Truro City striker credits 'inner belief' for comebacks

Cody Cooke spent most of last season injured, and has been playing in a more advanced role this term.

Truro City striker Cody Cooke says there is a "different feel" around the club this season after a third National League South victory in a row.

Their 2-1 win at Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday was the second time in four days they have won from a goal down.

"That's the difference from last year - we go 1-0 down and we don't think we're out of the game," he told BBC Cornwall.

"We like to make things difficult, for sure, but it's that inner belief and spirit we've got at the minute."

Cooke, 24, is Truro's top scorer with five goals this season.

The Cornish side, seventh in the sixth tier, have 16 points from their nine league games and it took them until November to reach that total in the 2016-17 campaign.

"It's still early on, and we know that, but there's just a different feel about it," Cooke said.

"We go 1-0 down and we're not out of the game. We always create chances and we're always going to be a bit of a danger on the break.

"Previously we would've thought we were out of the game."