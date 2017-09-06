Gevaro Nepomuceno: Oldham Athletic sign winger on one-year deal

From the section

Gevaro Nepomuceno most recently played for Portuguese side Maritimo

Oldham have signed Curacao winger Gevaro Nepomuceno subject to international clearance on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Nepomuceno has played 29 games for Curacao since making his debut in 2014 and has scored two goals.

The 24-year-old started his career with Dutch side FC Den Bosch before moving to Fortuna Sittard in 2012.

After scoring seven goals in 59 appearances, Nepomuceno moved to Romanian side FC Petrolul Ploiesti.

