Jon McCarthy: Chester sack manager after one win in eight games

Jon McCarthy signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Chester in January

Chester have sacked their manager Jon McCarthy after only one win in eight National League games this season.

The 47-year-old was initially named as caretaker after Steve Burr's sacking in April 2016 before he was appointed on a full-time basis a month later.

"The club would like to give their sincere thanks to Jon, a decent man who couldn't have worked harder to try to deliver success," a statement said.

Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Solihull Moors left Chester 21st in the table.

Dave Felgate, Calum McIntyre and Tom Shaw will take temporary charge of the team.

Chester won three of their first four games under former Northern Ireland winger McCarthy in 2015-16 but struggled last season.

After a bright start to 2016-17, Chester slumped from seventh at Christmas to evading relegation by just a point at the end of the campaign.

They have won just five times since the start of 2017, all of them away from home, while they have gone 15 home games without a win - a run stretching back to December 2016.