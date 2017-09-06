Tyrone Mings: AFC Bournemouth defender signs new contract

Tyrone Mings suffered cruciate ligament damage on his league debut for Bournemouth

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has signed a new contract.

The Premier League club, which says Mings has signed a "long-term" deal but not announced its length, signed him from Ipswich Town for £8m in 2015.

Mings, 24, suffered a serious knee injury on his league debut in 2015 but returned to action last season.

"The first two years of my time wasn't easy, with trying to get in the team and getting injured on my debut," he told the club website.

"I came out of it the other end, had a bit of a run in the team last year and feel like I am in a good place now. I'm over the moon to be staying."

Mings has made 13 appearances for Eddie Howe's side, with two of them coming this season.

He was injured six minutes into his Premier League debut during the 1-1 draw with Leicester City in September 2015.

"He had a very tough start to life here, with a serious injury, but has come out the other side a better player and person for the experience he has been through," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

Steve Cook, Harry Arter, Adam Smith and Dan Gosling have also extended their Bournemouth contracts over the summer.